Where to go for corned beef and cabbage around Rochester this week

Corned beef and cabbage served up hot and fresh at TP's Irish Restaurant in Penfield Monday, March 11, 2024.

St. Patrick's Day is Sunday, March 17, and the dish famously used to observe the holiday is corned beef and cabbage. It's not a traditional Irish dish, but rather the outcome of Irish immigrants adapting to what was available and affordable in their new circumstances in the United States.

Here are some of the places you can enjoy the homey, comforting dish this week.

Public Provisions

Public Provisions, in the Rochester Public Market, will offer a family-style meal for takeout only. The classic preparation will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots for four for $64. Irish soda bread may be ordered from its companion bakery, Flour City Bread, for $8. Pick up from March 13 through 17. The restaurant will serve other Irish specials this week, including sausage with potatoes and corned beef sandwiches. 45 Rochester Public Market; (585) 504-4617 or public-provisions.com.

Jack's Extra Fancy

Jack's Extra Fancy, a new neighborhood bar in the North Winton Village, will serve a special menu this week. Its corned beef & hash will include braised cabbage, a carrot and potato hash and whisky pickled mustard seeds for $28. Other dishes will include boxty (potato pancakes smothered in gravy, cheddar, green onion and sour cream), shepherds pie, a Reuben and playful desserts. 825 Atlantic Ave., jacksextrafancy.com.

TP's Irish Pub

Penfield's longstanding Irish bar, TP's Irish Pub will serve 10 ounces of corned beef brisket alongside salt potatoes, cabbage and carrots that have been cooked in a homemade stock for $19. Get it Tuesday through Sunday for takeout and dine-in. (It is usually closed Sundays but will be open on St. Patrick's Day.) Other specials this week: Irish cottage pie and Guinness beer batter fish fry. 916 Panorama Trail South in Penfield; (585) 385-4160 or tpsirishpub.com.

McArdle's Restaurant

McArdle's Restaurant, an Irish mainstay in Fairport, is serving corned beef and cabbage for dine-in and takeout through St. Patrick's Day. It includes corned beef, cabbage, carrots and salt potatoes for $23. Other specials: bangers with mashed potatoes: Irish lamb stew with soda bread; and homemade desserts. Irish music and dance performances will be held throughout the week. 1355 Fairport Road, Fairport; (585) 377-5520 or mcardlesfairport.com.

Blue Ridge Grill

The Blue Ridge Grill, a casual American restaurant in Greece, will served traditional corned beef and cabbage for $19 beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Another option is its Irish Benedict, served for breakfast. Poached eggs are served with corned beef along with a choice of potato or corned beef hash. 3400 West Ridge Road in Greece; (585) 225-9440 or theblueridgegrill.com.

Fireside Grill & Sports Bar

The Fireside Grill & Sports Bar will serve corned beef & cabbage for St. Patrick's Day.

Fireside Grill & Sports Bar will serve a traditional corned beef and cabbage with carrots, boiled potatoes and bread ($16) beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday. Takeout is available for an additional $1. Its other Irish special is Guinness Beef Stew: beef brisket braised in Guinness with vegetables and potatoes. 3939 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta; (585) 486-4611 or firesidegrillsportsbar.com.

Piccolo Fazools Bistro

Known for its Italian Fare, Piccolo Fazools Bistro in Brockport will take on Irish fare with its corned beef and cabbage dinners and family style dinners. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, along with bread and butter and a choice of soup or salad ($19), will be available for dine-in or takeout. A family-style meal for 6, $50, will be available for takeout only. All will be available Thursday through Saturday, as the restaurant is closed Sundays. 73 S. Main St. in Brockport; (585) 391-3685 or pfbistro.com.

Nucci's Italian Seafood & Steak House

Nucci's Italian Seafood & Steak House is serving traditional corned beef and cabbage, which will be served with soup or salad for $24.99, all week. Enjoy it with an Irish beverage or coffee for $32.99. 807 Ridge Road, Webster; (585) 347-4961 or nuccisrestaurant.com.

This story may be updated with additional options; visit democratandchronicle.com.

This story may be updated. If your restaurant is serving corned beef and cabbage this week, send complete information (restaurant name, address, phone number and website, as well as a description of the dish and price), to TracyS@Gannett.com by noon Friday, March 15.

