Where to cool off in Maine during the June heat wave

Portland Public Library located at 5 Monument Square. (Maine Morning Star)

Temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s are expected to wash over Maine for several days starting Tuesday, bringing health concerns, particularly for the at least 2,700 unhoused residents in the state.

To combat the heat, municipalities across Maine are offering public cooling centers. However, some locations, like public libraries, will be closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth federal holiday.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency has a complete list, searchable by county and town, of the nearly 30 cooling centers across the state.



Portland

While Portland is not under any official heat advisory, the city will offer two cooling centers, according to a news release Monday.

The Troubh Ice Arena located at 225 Park Avenue will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The public is also welcome to cool off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Portland Public Library located at 5 Monument Square. The library will be closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday.

The city also said people can take advantage of the Deering Oaks Ravine, the Kiwanis Pool and splash pads around the city.

Augusta

There will be a daytime cooling center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Augusta Civic Center at 76 Community Drive.

The public is asked to enter through the south entrance and follow the signs to the Cumberland Room. Only animals in crates are allowed.

Anyone who has questions or needs a ride to the cooling center may call the Augusta Police Department non-emergency line at 207-626-2370.

Also, the Portland-based grassroots organization Maine Needs is collecting fans to distribute to people without cooling sources and sharing tips for helping neighbors stay cool. For instance, they suggest keeping extra water bottles in your car to distribute to folks outside.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Where to cool off in Maine during the June heat wave appeared first on Maine Morning Star.