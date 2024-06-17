Where to cool off during Rochester heat wave

With highs expected to soar into the 90s for much of the week, Rochester officials announced its first Cool Sweep of the summer. Highs are predicted to reach 94 degrees Monday through Wednesday and 92 degrees on Friday, but when considering the heat index, it will feel more like 95 to 104 degrees, said Tony Ansuini of the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Heat advisory issued for Rochester, New York

A heat advisory is in effect western and central New York starting at noon Monday though 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Weather Service. The predicted highs could break some records - particularly on Monday, when the record high of 94 (set in 1994) is the same as the forecast.

Tuesday's record high of 97 was set in 1957, Wednesday's record high of 95 was set in 2001 and Thursday's record high of 95 was set in 1953, according to the Weather Service.

RCSD alters hours due to heat wave in Rochester NY

In response to the forecast, the Rochester City School District announced it will dismiss students in prekindergarten through eighth grade early and cancel all afterschool activities on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. School is not in session on Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

Wheret to stay cool in Rochester NY during heat wave

The City of Rochester's Cool Sweep program goes into effect when the forecast calls for temperatures to reach or exceed 85 degrees to help city residents beat the summer heat. Through the program, people can seek relief from the heat with cooling sprays from fire hydrants and spray parks, and extended hours at city pools and Durand-Eastman Beach and spray parks. Here are the current Cool Sweep locations:

Rochester NY spray parks and splash pads

Rochester spray features

Cooling centers in Rochester NY

R-Centers - open from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Adams, 85 Adams St.

Avenue D, 200 Avenue D

Carter, 500 Carter St.

Frederick Douglass, 999 South Ave.

Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

Willie W. Lightfoot, 271 Flint St.

David F. Gantt, 700 North St.,

Trenton & Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

Students will be served lunch and snacks Tuesday through Friday and dinner on Monday.

Rochester NY libraries

During this Cool Sweep period, Arnett, Lincoln and Winton Branches will offer extended hours until 9 p.m. However, all libraries will be closed Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Arnett Branch, 310 Arnett Blvd.

Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Ave.

Charlotte Branch, 3557 Lake Ave.

Frederick Douglass Community Library, 971 South Ave.

Lyell Branch, 956 Lyell Ave.

Maplewood Community Library, 1111 Dewey Ave.

Monroe Branch, 809 Monroe Ave.

Phillis Wheatley Community Library, 33 Dr, Samuel McCree Way

Sully Branch, 530 Webster Ave.

Winton Branch, 611 N. Winton Rd.

Swimming pools and beaches have not yet opened for the season.

