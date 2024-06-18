Where to cool down as temperatures rise: Norwich area cooling centers

It's not even summer yet, and we're poised to have a heat wave to rival those we typically see in July and August.

The National Weather Service in New York sent out a heat advisory alert for several affected areas, including communities in New London County. Norwich area temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees, with a heat index possibly as high as 100. The heat advisory is expected to last until Thursday evening, with a chance of showers and cooler temperatures on Friday.

Fortunately, Norwich and several area towns have announced plans for cooling centers so residents can stay cool and beat the heat.

Norwich area cooling centers

Norwich: The Rose City Senior Center, 8 Mahan Drive, will be open solely as a Cooling Center, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. It will be operating its usual schedule on Thursday and Friday, and the lobby will be available as a cooling center on those days. Be advised that, due to renovations of the building's restrooms, restrooms are only available in the form of porta-toilets outside of the Senior Center.

Griswold: Griswold is offering multiple place for residents to cool down. On Wednesday, Jewett City Fire Department, 105 Hill St., Jewett City, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Slater Library, 26 Main St., Jewett City, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Griswold Senior Center, 220 Taylor Hill Road, Jewett City, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Slater Library will be open from noon to 5 p.m. On Friday, the Griswold Senior Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Jewett City Fire Department will be open from 1 to 5 p.m., and Slater Library will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Killingly: Killingly is offering the Town Hall, Public Library, and Parks & Recreation/Community Center as cooling centers. Hours are as follows: Killingly Town Hall, 172 Main St., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Killingly Public Library, 25 Westcott Road, Danielson, Monday and Friday,9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Killingly Parks & Recreation/Community Center, 185 Broad St., Tuesday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Plainfield: The Recreation Center, 482 Norwich Road, will be open as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily through Friday.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Cooling centers in Norwich, Killingly, Griswold CT for heat wave