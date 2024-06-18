Where to cool down around Gardner as temps rise: community cooling centers

It's not even summer yet, and we're poised to have a heat wave to rival those we typically see in July and August.

The National Weather Service in Norton sent out a heat advisory alert for several affected areas, including communities in Northern Worcester County. The Greater Gardner area temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s, with a heat index of 99. The heat advisory is expected to last until Friday, when there is a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

Fortunately, the city of Gardner and several other area towns have announced plans for cooling centers so that residents can stay cool and beat the heat.

Greater Gardner cooling centers

Gardner: The community room at the police station, 200 Main St., will be open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Hubbardston: The Hubbardston Senior Center, 7 Main St., will be open as a cooling center during the following hours: Tuesday, until 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Templeton: The Senior Community Center, 16 Senior Drive, will be available as a cooling center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Contact Rich Curtis at 978-580-6620 to ensure there is staff to open the building.

Winchendon: The Clark Memorial YMCA, 155 Central St., will be hosting a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Cooling centers in Gardner, Hubbardston,Templeton for heat wave