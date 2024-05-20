This is where Columbia will do street maintenance through at least June 1
Street pavement repairs which were slated to start Monday will last through to at least June, says Columbia Public Works.
Lionmark Contracting will apply Onyx surface treatment, a fast-drying asphalt roadway and pavement sealing solution designed to extend pavement life to Columbia streets.
Contractors will work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and "No Parking" signs will be put out on streets slated for work 24 hours prior. Signs already are posted on streets that will receive the treatment Monday and Tuesday. Columbia Public Works asks residents to not park on the street during the treatment hours.
Crews are able to work Saturdays, but do not work Sunday or major holidays like Memorial Day. Treatment on all selected streets is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. June 1.
Contractor trucks are able to treat up to 12,000 square yards of roadway per day. Daily street maintenance has been scheduled based upon the capacity of these trucks, taking into account individual street length and width, Columbia Public Works said.
Temporary lane closures will be required until the product is absorbed into the asphalt. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to assist motorists through work zones as needed. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution in work zones and find alternate routes if possible.
Streets slated for work
Days one and two (May 20-21, weather permitting)
Apple Tree Court
Apple Tree Lane
Cedar Ridge Drive
Dustin Drive
Maple Grove Way
North Cedar Lake Drive
South Cedar Lake Drive
Thornridge Drive
Days three through five
Southland Drive
Bushnell Drive
Bluff Boulevard
Shepard Boulevard
Audubon Drive
Day six
Gene Drive
Shingo Court
Yoko Court
North Pineview Drive
Day seven
Leslie Lane
Phyllis Avenue
Newton Drive
George Court
Day eight
Craig Street
Gipson Street
Thurman Street
Day nine
Parkade Boulevard
Bettina Drive
Kathy Drive
Day ten
Parklawn Drive
Texas Avenue
This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia announces streets slated for maintenance with new asphalt