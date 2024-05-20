This is where Columbia will do street maintenance through at least June 1

A truck lays down an Onyx road surface treatment, a fast-drying asphalt roadway and pavement sealing solution, on a Columbia street in this undated photo. Lionmark Contracting will conduct street repairs with Onyx on mutiple city streets over the next two weeks.

Street pavement repairs which were slated to start Monday will last through to at least June, says Columbia Public Works.

Lionmark Contracting will apply Onyx surface treatment, a fast-drying asphalt roadway and pavement sealing solution designed to extend pavement life to Columbia streets.

Contractors will work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and "No Parking" signs will be put out on streets slated for work 24 hours prior. Signs already are posted on streets that will receive the treatment Monday and Tuesday. Columbia Public Works asks residents to not park on the street during the treatment hours.

Crews are able to work Saturdays, but do not work Sunday or major holidays like Memorial Day. Treatment on all selected streets is expected to be finished by 5 p.m. June 1.

Contractor trucks are able to treat up to 12,000 square yards of roadway per day. Daily street maintenance has been scheduled based upon the capacity of these trucks, taking into account individual street length and width, Columbia Public Works said.

Temporary lane closures will be required until the product is absorbed into the asphalt. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to assist motorists through work zones as needed. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution in work zones and find alternate routes if possible.

Streets slated for work

Days one and two (May 20-21, weather permitting)

Apple Tree Court

Apple Tree Lane

Cedar Ridge Drive

Dustin Drive

Maple Grove Way

North Cedar Lake Drive

South Cedar Lake Drive

Thornridge Drive

Days three through five

Southland Drive

Bushnell Drive

Bluff Boulevard

Shepard Boulevard

Audubon Drive

Day six

Gene Drive

Shingo Court

Yoko Court

North Pineview Drive

Day seven

Leslie Lane

Phyllis Avenue

Newton Drive

George Court

Day eight

Craig Street

Gipson Street

Thurman Street

Day nine

Parkade Boulevard

Bettina Drive

Kathy Drive

Day ten

Parklawn Drive

Texas Avenue

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia announces streets slated for maintenance with new asphalt