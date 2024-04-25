Where are the cicadas? Use this interactive map to find Brood XIX in Tennessee

You have probably heard it, but the cicadas are coming. But do you know exactly where?

Parts of Tennessee will soon see the emergence of Brood XIX cicadas, which have been dormant for the past 13 years. The brood is expected to emerge starting around mid-May in Tennessee and keep us company until about mid-June as the insects scream their hearts out to try and find mates before hibernating once again.

There isn't a perfect science behind what day exactly members of Brood XIX will emerge from the ground, because it is weather dependent.

Take a look at our interactive map of where not just one, but two broods of cicadas are expected to emerge.

The cicada broods will emerge in a combined 17 states across the Southeast and Midwest, with an overlap in parts of Illinois and Iowa. They will emerge once soil eight inches underground reaches 64 degrees. Take a look at exactly where the insects will emerge with this interactive map from USA TODAY.

Where is cicada Brood XIX expected to emerge in Tennessee?

Not all of Tennessee will have to deal with the cicadas like it does with the 17-year periodical cicadas, according to the University of Tennessee Extension.

Cicadamania.com says the following Tennessee counties are expected to see cicadas this year: Blount, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Grundy, Hamilton, Jackson, Loudon, Macon, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Putnam, Rutherford, Sequatchie, Smith, Stewart and Summer.

What is 'cicada-geddon'?

The dulcet screams will be doubled this year in U.S. because of a rare, double-brood event, what many are calling, "cicada-geddon." Cicada-geddon will include the 13-year brood Brood XIX and the 17-year Brood XIII.

Brood XIX will be found in 14 states including Tennessee and Brood XIII will be emerge in the Midwest. The two broods will likely overlap in Iowa and Illinois, according to Cicadamania.com.

But luckily in Tennessee, we will only have to deal with the 13-year brood.

How long is a cicada's life span?

The lifespan of cicadas is long... if you count the years spent in the ground.

Female cicadas lay eggs in trees. When they hatch, they drop to the ground and begin burrowing until they are about eight feet underground. And there they will stay for either 13 or 17 years, depending on which brood they are in, and then tunnel their way to the surface

