Where Charles Manson and his followers are today: Part 11

Story P: Israel IS an apartheid state. Unfortunately, the head of the U.M. has no spine and bowed to threats. Well, I suppose this is the way of things, we elect a mentally unstable narcissist to be President so I guess in todays world right is wrong and wrong is right. Forcing Palestinians off their land, torturing, killing, imprisoning them is OK Palestinians asking for their own statehood is wrong. Walling off Palestinians, cutting their power and water, not allowing them to rebuild is good. Helping them is wrong. And you wonder why there are more murders, more war, no respect for governments? Because we've lost our values.