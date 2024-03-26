Where and when you can bring your dog on beach. These Myrtle Beach area spots rated best

It’s not uncommon to see dogs on the beaches or frolicking in the Atlantic Ocean in the Myrtle Beach area.

But for pet owners wanting to bring their animals for a beach trip, there are certain times that dogs are legally allowed on the sand.

In Myrtle Beach, dogs must be leashed at all times, no matter how old it is. Dogs are only allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from May 1 through Labor Day.

That goes the same for Surfside Beach and on Horry County beaches, including Myrtle Beach State Park.

After Labor Day through April 30, dogs are allowed on the beach at any time of the day.

And don’t forget to pick up after your pet and dispose of the waste properly.

The rules for dogs are similar in North Myrtle Beach. Dogs are not allowed on city beaches from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 to Labor Day. In addition, it’s illegal to litter on the beach, so if you don’t dispose of that “doggie” bag, you could face a $1,000 fine.

Huntington Beach State Park is a dog-friendly park year round and allows dogs on the beaches as long as they are on a leash no longer than 6 feet at all times. Dogs are allowed on the south end of the beach.

However, dogs are prohibited in buildings, including Atalaya, and on the north end of the beach, which extends from the beach access at the north parking lot to the jetty.

Despite the rules for dogs on the beaches, there are a few beaches that tend to be more dog friendly than others.

Several spots in the Myrtle Beach area have been rated as the top dog-friendly beaches in South Carolina, according to Veterinarians.org and BringFido.com, an online pet travel company.

Surfside Beach . Veterinarians.org says that “The Family Beach” includes pets as part of the family. With several pet-friendly hotels and rentals, the town welcomes “your dog with open arms.”

Myrtle Beach . The state’s most famous beach gets a nod for its pet policies, which helps keep its beaches in “pristine” condition, according to Veterinarians.org. Reviewers on BringFido say that access to the ocean for dogs is also a plus.

Huntington Beach State Park . BringFido ranks this as a top dog-friendly beach in the state because of its year round access for leashed dogs on the south end of the beach.

Litchfield Beach. This Pawleys Island spot is an alternative to the tourist crowds of Myrtle Beach, according to Veterinarians.org. Not to mention that the beach allows dogs to be unleashed before 9 a.m. on the beach. After, leashed dogs are allowed on the beach from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.