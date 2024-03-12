Where is Brandon Brown? He's charged with murder but didn't show up for his trial on Monday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a convicted felon who did not show up for his murder trial.

Jury selection for Brandon Lee Brown was scheduled for Monday in front of Circuit Judge Peter Brigham. Court officials said Brown's lawyer, John Kruse, told the court he spoke with his client, who said he was on his way to court.

After not hearing from him, the lawyer said he was unable to contact him.

The judge then ordered an arrest warrant for Brown. If convicted, Brown could be sentenced to life in prison.

Brandon Lee Brown

With Brown's no-show, the trial has been postponed and a new date will have to be set. Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon is prosecuting the case.

Reached Tuesday by phone, Kruse told a Star-Banner reporter he doesn't know Brown's whereabouts.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested in July 2018 and had been held at the Marion County Jail pending trial until June 2023, when he posted a $180,000 bond and was released.

Court records show the 38-year-old Summerfield man has appeared for his previous court appearances. Those same records indicate Brown has had five defense lawyers before Kruse. During that time, Brown has filed motions to dismiss his lawyers, which were rejected by the court.

Brown's criminal record and fatal shooting

State records show Brown has been to prison twice: in 2008 and 2012. The charges against Brown were numerous and included drug possession. Brown was last released from prison on April 14, 2014.

According to local court records, since his release, Brown had one run-in with the law. That was also in 2014, when he was adjudicated guilty of driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting without violence.

John Kruse

Four years after his prison release, Brown and his brother, Derrick Brown, were arrested in connection with the shooting of Anthony Brady and Zondrey Sesler. One man was shot in the buttock, the other in the abdomen. Brady, who was shot in the stomach, later died at a local hospital, authorities said.

Sheriff's detectives said the victims were at a Summerfield residence to change a tire when Brown and his brother showed up. Armed, Brandon Lee Brown attempted to hit one of the victims, detectives were told.

Law enforcement officials said there was a struggle and the victims were shot by Brandon Brown. Though Derrick Brown also was charged with the shooting, prosecutors dropped charges against him, saying the chance for a conviction was slim.

Indicted: Summerfield man charged with 2023 murder captured by sheriff's deputies

On the run, Brandon Lee Brown was eventually caught by U.S. Marshals.

Anyone with any information on Brown's location can call Crime Stoppers at 368-7867.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: He skipped his own murder trial. Now Brandon Brown is a wanted man.