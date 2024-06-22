Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in May were sold

Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
There was no shortage of big Michigan lottery winners in May. Six Michigan Lottery prizes worth $1 million or more were won or claimed last month, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The largest win came from a Lotto 47 ticket purchased online to a player registered in Romulus that won a jackpot worth $7.19 million.

It was won by a 38-year-old Wayne County man and was the largest prize ever won on MichiganLottery.com.

The next big win was on a Millionaires Club instant ticket sold in Waterford worth $4 million.

It was followed by a $2 million win on a Diamonds & Gold instant ticket sold in Mason, $1.05 million win on a Jumbo Jackpot Slots ticket sold in Mount Clemens, $1 million win on a Mega Millions ticket sold in Davison and $1 million win on a Powerball ticket sold in Pinconning.

Overall, there were 17 prizes worth $100,000 or more won or claimed in May.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

