Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in May were sold

There was no shortage of big Michigan lottery winners in May. Six Michigan Lottery prizes worth $1 million or more were won or claimed last month, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The largest win came from a Lotto 47 ticket purchased online to a player registered in Romulus that won a jackpot worth $7.19 million.

It was won by a 38-year-old Wayne County man and was the largest prize ever won on MichiganLottery.com.

The next big win was on a Millionaires Club instant ticket sold in Waterford worth $4 million.

It was followed by a $2 million win on a Diamonds & Gold instant ticket sold in Mason, $1.05 million win on a Jumbo Jackpot Slots ticket sold in Mount Clemens, $1 million win on a Mega Millions ticket sold in Davison and $1 million win on a Powerball ticket sold in Pinconning.

Overall, there were 17 prizes worth $100,000 or more won or claimed in May.

Here's a look at where the big winning prizes were sold or the location where the winner of a ticket purchased online was registered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes in May were sold