Where To Find The Best Travel Deals On Black Friday And Cyber Monday

If you’re hoping to snag a good travel deal during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend, you’re in luck. Many travel sites are already teasing deep discounts on travel packages, flights, hotels and more.

The experts at DealNews say the biggest savings will be on Cyber Monday ― but they’ll only last a few days. While shopping, be aware that the lowest sale price advertised isn’t *always* the price you’ll get, as most fares are determined by your travel dates and destinations, so read the fine print closely that way you don’t pay more than expected.

Even still, we’ve rounded up some notoriously wallet-friendly travel sites to keep an eye on for travel deals this Black Friday weekend. Take a look at the sites below, and check back as we’ll be updating this list as travel deals are announced:

1 Rail Europe

Beginning Cyber Monday, Rail Europe will launch four European travel deals, available Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. The deals include:

* 30% off Eurostar Standard Premier train tickets for London-Paris/Brussels connections

* $40 off 1st class France-Spain high-speed tickets

* $40 off 1st class France-Switzerland high-speed tickets

* $75 Bonus Bucks on $500 Rail Europe Gift Cards

2 Southwest Vacations

Southwest Vacations has a collection of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals going on right now. Save $125 on U.S. destinations with promo code SAVE125. SAVE $250 on international destinations with promo code SAVE250. Must be booked Nov. 19 to Dec. 4, and travel is between Nov. 20 and Aug. 6. Check out the full details here.

3 G Adventures

Save up to 30% on trips on G Adventures during the site's Cyber Weekend sale. The sales go live midnight on Thanksgiving and must be booked before midnight on Cyber Monday. Sample deals include:

* 20 percent off select land and rail tours in India

* 20 percent off select safari tours in Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia and South Africa

* Adventures under $1,500

* Adventures under $1,000

4 Cheap Caribbean

Expect hundreds of travel deals on Cheap Caribbean during the site's Cyber Week sale, including an extra $100 off 5 nights with code CYBER100 and an extra $150 off 6+ nights with code CYBER150.

5 Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel is an ideal destination for adventure travelers. There are plenty of adventurous trip package deals to choose from when you book between Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, where the site is offering 15% off all tours that depart between Feb. 1 and Sept. 30. There are over 1,000 small group tours across six continents.

6 CheapOair

Take up to $30 off on CheapOair with promo code CYBER30.

7 Hotels.com

Save up to 50% on Cyber Week sales at Hotels.com. Top destinations include Miami, Nashville, Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville.

8 Trafalgar Travel

Trafalgar hasn't fully announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but we can expect to get at least 15% off selected trips to Europe right now. Check this site for sale trips, make note of the promo code and click your departure date discounted price when booking.

9 One Travel

Save up to $40 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday flight deals at One Travel with promo code BFCM40.

10 TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor hasn't released their Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals, but check here closer to date for the site's best discounts.

11 Orbitz

Orbitz hasn't released its Cyber Week sales yet, but you can check here after Thanksgiving for the site's best discounts.

12 Expedia

Expedia's Black Friday sale starts Nov. 24 at noon EST. Check here for the site's best deals.

13 Marriott Hotels

Marriott Hotels will start its five-day Cyber Sale on Thursday, Nov. 23. Marriott Rewards member will save even more. Check back here for the site's best deals.

14 Airfare Watchdog

Airfare Watchdog is great travel site to find inexpensive travel deals. Check back here after Thanksgiving for the site's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

15 Groupon

You can get up to 80 percent off on tech, home apparel, and even travel accessories on Groupon. You can even search travel deals and tour discounts in your area. Check back for the site's best holiday deals.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.