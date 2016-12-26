Where the 'Bad Kids' Go to School

This is the first installment in our series examining the intersections of education and entertainment in 2016. Check back for more entries on late-night comedy, a play, animated movies, and television.

The directors behind 2002’s critically acclaimed Lost in La Mancha are the unlikely providers of one of 2016’s best films about education. To be fair, it’s not a vast category. But Keith Fulton and Lou Pepe’s examination of how poverty—and its various manifestations—can derail adolescence in The Bad Kids is a thought-provoking, gut-wrenching, and, at times, cautiously hopeful, look at a part of the U.S. education system many people would rather ignore.





About 125 miles east of Los Angeles in the vast desolation of the Mojave Desert sits Black Rock High School. A sort of last stop for students behind in credits and at risk of dropping out, the school is tasked with educating teens who have been sexually abused, who are addicted to drugs, and who, in many cases, have lost any sense of hope for their future.

“The world is actually a dark place,” Lee Bridges, a teen father who struggles to balance coursework with raising his son and supporting his girlfriend, says toward the beginning of the documentary. “When it comes to school, I just don't believe I have what it takes.” It would be easy enough for the film to indulge that idea. Over the course of an hour and a half, viewers meet students who have the odds more than stacked against them. Kids drop out, use drugs, drive their teachers to tears. But there are moments of quiet triumph and real progress, too. A student earning enough credits to finally graduate. A usually disengaged kid gushing over Voltaire.





The filmmakers don’t offer sweeping reforms or policy suggestions. But they do strive to point out that helping poor and at-risk students succeed is about more than just academics. A kid can’t focus on philosophy if he’s hungry or exhausted because he slept on a recliner outside someone’s shed. As Pepe said during a phone interview, “I think the experience that I had that I hope is in the film is that this is an educational environment, an educational culture that doesn’t say, ‘oh, those problems have nothing to do with algebra, so just stay quiet about them.’” The word he chose when someone in a pitch meeting asked him for one word to describe the film? Empathy.





Black Rock’s culture is in large part the work of the school’s principal, Vonda Viland. Seemingly tireless, Viland spends her days doling out both emotional support and tough love to the kids at the school. She picks kids up who say they don’t have a ride to school. She calls them in the morning to make sure they’re awake. She tells them she loves them. She pushes them. “If you're looking for a place to hide, this isn’t it,” she tells kids. “There’s no shame in asking for help.”

“These kids were “desperate to be seen.”

I was left wanting more background on how Viland ended up at Black Rock, and on how she copes with the stress of her job. (A scene of her jumping rope in the middle of the night offers some clues.) But the filmmakers’ decision to linger on student-centric scenes that seem to intentionally come close to dragging without actually dragging is also an effective tool for giving viewers a sense of the daily slog of life in a part of the country where opportunity and hope seem depressingly absent for many. The message is clear: There is no shortcut or easy fix for the issues with which these students (and their teachers) contend.





During a phone conversation after the film’s release, Viland told me she’d been the principal at a traditional high school previously but felt “unsatisfied,” like she was spending more time pushing paper around than actually helping kids. Students like the ones at Black Rock are full of untapped potential, she said, but too often they are painted as more of a drain than a resource. It’s no wonder, as Fulton put it, that these kids “often gravitate toward the choice of being the victim, because that’s what everyone is telling them they are.”





Consider Jennifer Coffield, a Black Rock student who confides in a teacher and Viland that she’s upset because her father yelled at her for essentially being a good student. He was upset, it seemed, that she was getting ready to graduate. Viland, in another snippet that left me wanting more information, responds by telling the girl she once found out her own father never wanted her and that she never got his acceptance, but that she did okay and so can Coffield. (Happy spoiler: Coffield ultimately earns her diploma and a full scholarship to study nursing.)