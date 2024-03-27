Where is Appalachia? Here’s why Florida baby boomers are moving there

Florida may be losing its reputation as the nation's "retirement community."

The Wall Street Journal published a report on the influx of retirees headed for Appalachia, transforming the region and causing a major effect of the rural communities who have resided there for generations.

Referring to them as "halfbacks," WSJ says these baby boomers moved from the Northeast and Midwest with their sights set for Florida … only to end up settling in other parts of the country along the way. The population in southern Appalachian counties that have retirement or recreational areas alone grew by 3.8% from April 2020 to July 2022 — a rate significantly higher than the national average — according to The Journal.

Why are retirees ditching the promised paradise of the Sunshine State for the unknown of Appalachia? Here's what to know.

Where is Appalachia? What states are part of Appalachia?

Named after the Appalachian Mountains, Appalachia is a geographical and cultural region in the eastern United States that stretches from southern New York to the northern parts of Mississippi. In total, Appalachia includes 12 states:

Alabama

Georgia

Kentucky

Maryland

Mississippi

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Why are baby boomers heading for Appalachia?

According to WSJ, baby boomers are shifting retirement trends due to several factors, such as the threat of hurricanes, increased traffic congestion, and elevated costs.

The Journal interviewed Ed Helms, who is retired, and his wife, Johnnie, who moved to a gated North Georgia community that partially sits in both Dawson and Pickens counties after living in Panama City Beach. Ed said while he encountered new development in North Georgia, it still pales in comparison with the sort of growth that he witnessed in Florida.

"Our property insurance was going sky high," he said. "We got tired of being unable to find a place to sit in restaurants … We wouldn't go back for anything."

How is the influx of baby boomers affecting Appalachia?

Business Insider notes these changes have "brought forth a sort of whiplash," as rural counties once defined by miles of countryside now see sustained development coming to their regions. These surplus in population have increased demand for additional housing, government housing and roads.

Big-box stores, such as Walmart, have also made its way into southern Appalachia, where WSJ says small downtowns have been the economic engines for several decades.

These sudden changes have caused longtime residents of Appalachia to worry about rising housing costs and impacts to the environments.

Is Florida still considered one of the top states to retire to?

Thirty-eight shuffleboard players gathered near the River Walk Center in downtown Fort Pierce on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for a two-day tournament hosted by the Florida Shuffleboard Association. The retirees used a little over half of the courts with a view of the Indian River Lagoon during the tournament Monday morning, competing against players from as far away as Fort Myers.

Florida has been named a top destination for retirees to settle down and relax in. But is that true? It depends on if affordability is a major factor.

In August 2023, financial services company BankRate released a list of the best states to retire to. That list ranked Florida in eighth place, placing Iowa in first place because of its affordability.

However, a January WalletHub study ranked Florida as the best state in the U.S. for retirees, a study Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted. It cited the state's relatively low taxes for retired people, including no estate, inheritance or income taxes. The cost of adult day health care (health services for seniors who don’t need around-the-clock care) and homemaker services are also lower than in most other states.

A more recent study from Seniorly, a platform for senior living resources, says Florida is one of the least affordable states to retire to. Iowa also topped its list.

“Iowa is the most affordable state,” the study says. “Its high score was driven by a low median rent ($1,100, third-lowest), high SSI payments ($834 per month, fifth-highest), and because it does not tax retirement income for people over 55 – making it one of the most tax-friendly states for retirees. Iowa ranked well across the board.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Baby boomers starting to shun Florida. Here's the new hot spot