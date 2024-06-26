Where 8 Ohio universities rank among best engineering schools in America, per US News

U.S. News & World Report recently released a ranking of America's best engineering schools, and a handful of Ohio universities received some love.

The outlet individually ranked the top 90% of schools. The remaining 10% only received a ranking range, rather than a specific number. Ohio has eight schools in the top 90%.

Factors that include research expenditures, faculty resources and ratings from other engineering schools and employers were taken into account for the ranking, which was curated from fall 2023 to early 2024.

Overall, the ranking carries an emphasis on research rather than reputation or selectivity, as it's meant to encompass both undergraduate, graduate and doctorate programs.

Here's which Ohio schools received top honors, along with where they fell in the national ranking.

Best engineering schools in Ohio

Here are the top engineering schools in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report, along with where they rank nationally.

No. 27: Ohio State University.

No. 51: Case Western Reserve University.

No. 55: University of Dayton.

No. 102: University of Cincinnati.

No. 153: University of Akron.

No. 158: Ohio University.

No. 164: University of Toledo.

No. 167: Wright State University.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio State named best engineering school in Ohio. Where others ranked