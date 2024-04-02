Wheelchair ramp installation on-going at Geneva Township park

Apr. 2—GENEVA TOWNSHIP — Some finishing touches are being applied to the east end of the Geneva State Park erosion project.

"When they did the erosion work we had to take out the wheelchair ramp," said Geneva Township Park Fiscal Officer Craig Parker.

He said a new ramp is being constructed and is expected to be completed by June 1.

Parker said the ramp will connect to a viewing platform where people can observe Lake Erie. He said the ramp will not go all the way to the water because of safety concerns with the rocky surfaces of the erosion project.

The project is slated to cost $400,000 and will come from tax money designated for the park, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ashtabula County Development Corporation and a grant from the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

He said there will be a thank your sign created at the park pavilion to recognize all the partners in the project.

"We definitely couldn't have afforded to do it on our own," Parker said.

Parker said Union Industrial Contractors are doing the work and got an early start with good weather. He said the project could be done before June 1.

Erosion control has been an on-going project since 2020 when erosion decimated the shoreline and endangered the park as well. The erosion control project started on the western side of the park in 2020 and the second part of the project, on the eastern side of the park, was accomplished in 2022.