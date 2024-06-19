Wheelchair that can handle rough terrain now available at Big Creek State Park

In an effort to improve accessibility, an Action Trackchair has been added to Big Creek State Park.

Big Creek State Park now has an Action Trackchair© that allows wheelchair users or others with mobility disorders to explore previously inaccessible parts of the park.

According to an Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) press release, the chair is designed for rough terrain, allowing wheelchair users the opportunity to explore much more of the park property. It can travel on sand, stone, grass and fishing jetties. The only areas that remain inaccessible are on the docks and boats or in the lake.

The Action Trackchair is designed to be comfortable and easy to drive. It has a battery life of 5-7 hours depending on the terrain.

In the press release, DNR public service manager Chad Kelchen said the chair is the first of its kind for the agency.

"This provides a unique option to go places that previously were not as accessible, especially the beautiful beach here at the park," he said.

Iowa DNR was one of 18 organizations that received a chair through a grant from the Ford Bronco Wild Fund. Kelchen said that this is considered a trial with opportunities for future expansion, depending on use and public feedback.

The Action Trackchair is available for free at the concessionaire building near the beach at Big Creek State Park. It is not available for advanced reservations.

Ryan Magalhães is a reporter for the Register. Reach them at rmagalhaes@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Big Creek State Park adds Action Trackchair to improve accessibility