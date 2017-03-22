Is This 'Wheel of Fortune Fail' The Most Cringeworthy Yet?

Contestants have been spinning to win the Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years now, leaving a lot of opportunities for players to make some highly visible screwups.

But a recent loss by a man who was just one letter away from victory could be the most cringeworthy Wheel fail yet.

Watch: Pat Sajak and Vanna White Surprise Dying 9-Year-Old 'Wheel of Fortune' Fan

Poised to spell out the famous Tennessee Williams play-turned-Oscar-winning film, a guy named Kevin tried to spell "A Streetcar Naked Desire."

The answer, of course, was in fact "A Streetcar Named Desire."

While leaving Kevin's face all red and the crowd groaning, the humiliating mess-up gave his once dejected-looking opponent the chance to snag the win.

Watch: 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Guesses Puzzle With Only One Letter

Meanwhile, host Pat Sajak quipped: "Although you got the right answer, I’d rather see Kevin's play, but that's just me."

Though he didn't win, Kevin still went home with $1,000.

Watch: The Most Cringeworthy Marriage Proposal Fail

Related Articles: