Wheatland to celebrate 150th anniversary

May 16—Wheatland is gearing up for the city's 150th anniversary with a community celebration set for Saturday.

The city was officially incorporated in 1874 after a number of mining, livestock and trade settlements along the Bear River had become established decades prior. According to the city's website, Wheatland's population was 900 at the time of its incorporation, a third of which were Chinese.

Wheatland also claims the inauguration of the first Black mayor to be elected in a western United States city. Edward P. Duplex was elected in 1888 after migrating from Connecticut during the Gold Rush. According to the Wheatland Historical Society, Duplex used a share of his mining profits to establish barber shops in Marysville and Wheatland. His business on Main Street in Wheatland still stands today.

"Wheatland has a proud history, and our 150th anniversary is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, celebrate our achievements, and look forward to a bright future. A day full of activities adds an extra layer of joy to the festivities, highlighting our commitment to tradition and community bonding," Wheatland City Councilmember Bob Coe said in a statement.

Wheatland's 150th anniversary celebration will begin Saturday at noon at the Front Street

Park Gazebo. A proclamation ceremony will feature community leaders reflecting on the city's history with refreshments to follow.

The event will also feature Old West themed music acts and activities such as Sourdough Slim and mechanical bull riding, organizers said.

Also on Saturday, the annual Wheatland Pet Parade will see its 100th anniversary prior to the proclamation ceremony. Carnival-style games and activities will be featured while showcasing a variety of animals. The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at 111 Main St. in Wheatland.

For more information on Wheatland's 150th anniversary celebrations, visit Wheatland150.org.