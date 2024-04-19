What's the weather forecast for Daytona Jeep Beach 2024?

As tens of thousands of Jeeps roll into Daytona Beach for the 10-day Jeep Beach celebration that runs through April 28, an array of parties, organized rides and outdoor concerts await.

As Jeep fans make plans, there’s perhaps only one wild card in the deck: What’s the weather expected to be throughout the event? Does it look good to put the top down and take the doors off? Or will windshield wipers be an essential accessory?

Jeep fans bask in the sun on the beach behind Hard Rock Hotel at last year's Jeep Beach. There's also sunshine in the forecast for this year's event, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the extended forecast according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne:

What’s the Jeep Beach forecast for Daytona Beach?

Happily, there’s plenty of sunshine in the outlook for the week ahead.

At the same time, the NWS also has issued a hazardous weather statement that advises of sensitive fire weather conditions on Friday, mainly over interior counties in east Central Florida where low relative humidity will mean dry conditions.

Those conditions are forecast to continue into the weekend as increasing temperatures and lingering dry air leads to low humidity, the advisory states.

Here’s the extended daily forecast through much of next week:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 and nighttime low around 65. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87 and nighttime low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and nighttime low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. At night, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. A high near 76, with nighttime low around 62. West-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74 and nighttime low around 62, North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 and nighttime low around 64. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Daytona Beach weather radar

Radar

What’s the forecast in Flagler County?

The outlook is mostly sunny in Palm Coast, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80 and nighttime low around 65. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 and nighttime low around 66. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and nighttime low around 67. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. At night, a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 and nighttime low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70 and nighttime low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 and nighttime low around 64.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: What's the weather forecast for Daytona Jeep Beach 2024?