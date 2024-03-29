What's true, false info about the Baltimore bridge collapse? We checked the facts.

Like many tragedies before it, the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore immediately spawned an array of false claims and conspiracy theories online. Despite livestream footage showing the Dali cargo ship losing power and colliding with the bridge, social media users continue to spread false claims about the cause of the collapse and the government's response to the tragedy.

Here's a roundup of claims about the bridge's collapse from the USA TODAY Fact-Check Team:

Claim: Video shows ‘dynamite’ detonating during Baltimore bridge collapse

Our rating: False

That’s not what the video shows, according to bridge and explosives experts. The clip shows lights flashing on and near the bridge and sparks from power cables that severed during the collapse, experts said. Officials have said there's no evidence the collapse was an intentional act. Read more

Claim: Cyberattack caused ship to crash into Francis Scott Key Bridge

Our rating: False

There is no evidence the crash was the result of an attack, cyber or otherwise, according to authorities. The ship lost power and propulsion prior to crashing into the Baltimore bridge. Read more

Claim: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse was a false flag

Our rating: False

Footage, photos and statements by officials prove the bridge's collapse was caused by a cargo ship striking it. It was not demolished as part of a false flag operation. Read more

Claim: Video shows explosion on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge

Our rating: False

The video does not show the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. It was taken in 2022 and shows an explosion that led to the partial collapse of a bridge built by Russia to connect the country with the Crimean Peninsula. Read more

Claim: Pete Buttigieg said collapsed Baltimore bridge was ‘racist’

Our rating: False

Buttigieg didn’t call the bridge racist. The post misrepresents comments that predate the collapse by more than two years and refer to the design of some bridges and roadways across the country. Read more

Claim: Photos show aftermath of Baltimore bridge collapse

Our rating: Partly false

The larger photo of a bridge was taken at the scene of the Baltimore incident, but a photo of a vehicle in water was not. It dates back to January 2022 and shows a car crash in Northern Ireland. Read more

