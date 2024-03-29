What's in store for Iowa's weather this summer? See the Farmers' Almanac's predictions.

The Farmer's Almanac has released annual weather predictions for more than 200 years. These predictions are based on a formula comparing data found in solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity.

Don't freak out, but the almanac's editors say this summer might be even hotter than last year's. Let's take a look:

When does summer start?

Summer officially begins in North America with the summer solstice on Thursday, June 20, 2024. This is the earliest start to summer in 128 years.

Meteorologists break each season into a three-month window that stays consistent each year. Meteorological summer runs June through August.

Summer will arrive with a nearly-full strawberry moon and a few thunderstorms in central parts of the U.S., according to the Farmers' Almanac.

How hot will Iowa's summer get?

Korbin Daniels, left, and Jax Carper, both 8, dig in the beach of Blue Heron Lake at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines on June 14, 2022. Forecasters predict another hot summer in Des Moines for 2024.

The Farmers' Almanac says that summer is coming early this year, and could bring the hottest temperatures in recorded history, calling for an above-average hot and muggy summer for most of the nation, except for the Northwest region.

The North Central region, which includes Iowa, may see ups and downs of summer temperatures but will have an overall warm season, with an occasional cold Canadian air blowing in.

The Farmers' Almanac says this Fourth of July in Iowa will be dry and very warm.

Was the Farmers' Almanac right about summer 2023?

To put it simply, yes.

The editors said summer 2023 could be the hottest summer this century, and they were right. Summer 2023 was Earth’s hottest since global records began in 1880, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there is a one-in-three chance that 2024 will be warmer than 2023, and a 99% chance it would rank among the five warmest years on record.

