What's in store for the 2024 Texas Democratic Party Convention in El Paso next week?

Democratic Party leaders and party faithful will be descending on El Paso next week for the 2024 Texas Democratic Party Convention.

The convention will begin Thursday, June 6, and run through Saturday, June 8, at the El Paso Convention Center.

The party convention is an opportunity for Democrats in various caucuses to elect leadership and set their agenda for the coming session. It also allows Texas Democrats to select their 273 national delegates and 20 alternates to attend the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The three-day event will feature a variety of high-profile speakers from the state and national level, as well as a bevy of events, caucus meetings and breakout sessions.

Who's coming to Democratic convention 2024?

Next week's convention is a veritable who's-who of Democrats, both from Texas and beyond.

Special guests for the Thursday night kickoff event include former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinjosa and El Paso's own U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar and state Sen. Cesar Blanco.

State Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, speaks at UTEP’s groundbreaking ceremony of the Texas Western Hall on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The new $100m learning complex will replace the old Liberal Arts building.

A breakfast event slated for Saturday morning will once again feature Escobar along with U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Houston.

Other prominent political figures scheduled to attend the event are U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, who is currently mounting a campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio. David Hogg, a student survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, is also scheduled to attend.

What are key priorities for the party?

Judging by the caucus lineup, as well as the presence of gun control activist Hogg, Texas Democrats will likely be focused on gun control measures.

Thursday trainings at the convention are largely aimed at voter empowerment, voter protection and organizing, though other trainings tackle faith and politics and abortion rights, which will likely be another key focus of the party.

Friday caucus meetings include the Indigenous Peoples Caucus, the Labor Caucus, the Youth Caucus, the Texas Progressive Caucus, the Reproductive Freedom Caucus and many others. For the most part, these groups will be electing new leadership and setting their priorities for the year ahead.

What about President Joe Biden and his reelection efforts in Texas?

Though no official surrogate is slated to be on hand to represent President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, at least two members of his reelection team will be on hand.

Escobar was named a national co-chair of the president's reelection committee in April 2023 and will play a large part in the upcoming convention. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who will also be present for this week's convention, is also a national co-chair of the president's reelection committee.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, speaks during a news conference Friday, April 5, 2024, in Downtown El Paso to announce $19 million in federal funding for 15 different projects across El Paso and the surrounding area.

Co-chairs, in large part, act as representatives for the president's campaign by raising money, talking to voters and crafting voter messaging and strategy.

With a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump only a few months away, it's highly likely that Escobar and Whitmer will ensure Texas Democrats are fired up to hoist the president to four more years in the White House.

