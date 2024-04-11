What's in store for 2024 in Navarre? Scavenger hunt, walking path, plant expansion

Park upgrades, a long-awaited walking path, a multimillion-dollar wastewater treatment plant expansion and new and returning events are planned for this year in Navarre.

Here is what’s in store for 2024 in the village of roughly 1,800 people:

Scavenger hunt to debut, Navarre’s Christmas in Bethlehem to return

Navarre's Christmas in Bethlehem, which was revamped in 2023, will be held on Nov. 16 in 2024.

A new scavenger hunt where participants visit businesses throughout the village on their quest for a prize will be held on July 13. A festival-type event that is expected to include a live band and food truck also will be held on Rochester Square.

Business owners who are revamping the Village of Navarre Business Association are organizing the event. Ryan Shanower, president of the business association, said additional details, including how to register, will be released closer to the event on Navarre’s website and social media sites.

Cash Kenney of Perry Township meets Santa Claus during Navarre's Christmas in Bethlehem in 2023. Organizers are planning to host the holiday event on Nov. 16 in 2024.

Last year, the group revamped the event that was previously known as Christmas in the Village to better include Bethlehem Township in the festivities.

This year will see even more changes. Instead of activities spread over multiple days, all events will be held on Nov. 16.

Shanower said the event will include a night parade, tree lighting, shopping, food, a Santa Claus meet-and-greet and other family-friendly activities. He said additional activities are being explored for outside the village, such as in Bethlehem Township and possibly Perry Township.

Wastewater treatment plant to be expanded this fall

Dustin J. Taylor, superintendent of Navarre's wastewater treatment plant, discusses the updates needed at the plant, which was constructed in the 1930s, in this file photo from 2022.

Officials plan to double the size of the village’s wastewater treatment plant, starting as soon as September.

The $8.2 million project will expand the facility at 8100 Hudson Drive SW from a capacity of 1 million gallons of wastewater a day to 2 million gallons a day. The plant’s current daily average intake is roughly 800,000 gallons a day. It serves about 560 residential and commercial customers in Navarre and some Stark County sewer district customers.

Dustin J. Taylor, superintendent of the wastewater treatment plant, said the additional capacity ensures the village will be ready to handle the wastewater generated by future tenants of the Prospect Park Industrial Park (formerly the Stark County Farm) and still have enough capacity for the projected growth of the plant’s service area over the next 20 years.

The project also will upgrade the technology and major components of the plant, which was built in the 1930s. Taylor said the plant’s last significant upgrade was in 1987, and many of the major components have reached the end of their rated life expectancy.

The project is expected to take 18 months to complete. Taylor said current customers will not be affected while the plant is under construction.

Walking path to be built near Towpath Trail YMCA

A new walking path will be built in Market Street Park. The paved, 5-foot-wide path will create a 1,600-foot square loop around the park's two existing ballfields, which are located south of the Towpath Trail YMCA and Barry Askren Memorial Branch Library at 1226 Market St. NE.

Vasco Asphalt Co. is expected to complete the path by fall. A $44,640 NatureWorks grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will fund most of the project.

Underwood Park upgrades planned

Village Council plans to spend a $40,000 park revitalization grant on updating equipment at Underwood Park, which is located at Ohio Street SW and West Center Street (U.S. Route 62).

It plans to repair the park’s basketball hoops, install swings and fix any other broken equipment. Any leftover grant money will be used to purchase a new piece for the playground.

Council members had discussed using the money to install new pickleball courts but decided to proceed with the equipment improvements. The installation cost of the pickleball courts would have exceeded the grant amount.

Mayor Justin Cline, who took office Jan. 1, said he supports council’s decision and hopes the village can pursue the pickleball courts soon.

“Starting at the bare bones of Underwood Park and building it into something we can be proud of without paying out of pocket for something new is our starting point,” he said.

Historical society to receive village funding help

The Navarre-Bethlehem Township Historical Society plans to hire its first part-time administrator to oversee general operations, financial record keeping and grant writing for the 51-year-old nonprofit organization.

Village Council and Bethlehem Township trustees have agreed to split the cost of the administrator’s stipend, which has not yet been set but would be no more than $10,000 a year.

Cline views the cost as an investment to preserve the village’s history and promote the history to younger generations.

“Navarre has a staggering amount of history, and we aim to better educate everyone on just how amazing this place is,” he said.

He said they also are discussing the expansion of the historical society’s board to include a Navarre council member and Bethlehem Township trustee.

The historical society’s annual community garage sale will be held May 16-18.

Starting June 1, its museums will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. Call 330-879-5938 to set up an appointment.

