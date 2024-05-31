What's in store for 2024 in Canton? Splash pads, police in parks, art on Cleveland Ave.

Cousins Adrienne Sheegog, 6, bottom, Julian Sheegog, 9, top left, and Kenzleigh Roberson, 7, climb on one of the new playground pieces at Weis Park in Canton. The city plans to spend nearly $4.5 million on city park projects this year.

Editor’s note: Since January, the Canton Repository has highlighted what's in store for 2024 for Stark County's townships, villages and cities. Today's community, Canton City, will be the last in the series.

A list of previous stories in this series is presented below.

CANTON – Canton's biggest annual party, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, is returning in August.

But much more is happening in Canton this year beyond the well-publicized Enshrinement Festival and the projects at the Hall of Fame Village.

Here's a look at what else is in store for 2024 in the city of nearly 70,000 residents:

Splash pads, bike pump track and other park upgrades to begin

The new playground at Weis Park in Canton features a 20-foot climbing tower. The city plans to spend nearly $4.5 million on city park projects this year.

More than 30 improvements, totaling nearly $4.5 million, will begin this year in Canton City’s parks.

“It’s like we won a lottery ticket for the entire city,” Canton Parks and Recreation Director Doug Foltz said.

Foltz believes the nearly $4.5 million investment is the most the city has ever spent in a single year on park projects. The amount, which doesn’t include routine park maintenance, is a combination of revenue from the city’s parks and recreation tax levy and $3.55 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation, which is federal money that was given to state and local governments nationwide to help them rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

How soon each project will be completed depends on the contractors, but Foltz expects most of them will finished by the end of the year.

Installation of the splash pad at Weis Park in Canton has begun. The city plans to also install splash pads at Harmont Park and Garaux Park this year. A splash pad already has been installed at Crenshaw Park.

The projects include:

Splash pads and playgrounds will be installed at Weis Park at 2600 Harvard Avenue NW, Harmont Park at 2701 Harmont Ave. NE and Garaux Park at 3801 13 th St. SW to complement the existing spray park at Crenshaw Park at 1500 Sherrick Road SE. A more than 20,000-square-foot playground, with a 20-foot climber and zip lines, already has opened at Weis Park. Bathroom renovations also are planned at Harmont Park.

Crenshaw Park also will get a new playground and the city’s largest outdoor shelter. The 70-by-50 shelter will be able to seat nearly 100 people and will have a kitchen, bathrooms and concrete walk. The $1.1 million in planned projects at Crenshaw Park also includes converting the tennis courts into pickleball courts, installing a swing set and improving the existing asphalt walking track.

A new playground will be installed at Crenshaw Park as part of the nearly $4.5 million in improvements the city plans to make in its park this year.

A bike pump track where riders use their body movements to propel the bike forward instead of pedaling will be built at West Park at Schroyer Avenue and Ninth Street SW adjacent to the existing skate park. American Ramp Co. will build the roughly $400,000 pump track.

The Timken Mansion Gatehouse, vacant since 1991, will be renovated into a gathering space for public rentals such as baby showers, weddings and retirement parties; for wellness activities and for meeting or event space for community organizations. Inside the gatehouse, Foltz plans to recognize the historical significance of the Timken family and the gatehouse, which was built in 1911 and led to the Timken mansion. The park commission, which leases the building that sits north of 12 th Street from the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, received a $250,000 grant through the state capital budget in 2022 to use toward the estimated $500,000 project.

The city’s first challenger course will be installed at Stadium Park to offer residents a different way to exercise and play. The course will feature a timer with various climbing and agility obstacles and a soft surface underneath.

Faster, cheaper internet available for downtown Canton

Downtown area Canton businesses and residents now have faster and cheaper access to the internet through an agreement the city has approved with the city of Fairlawn, which owns and operates the municipal broadband utility called FairlawnGig.

Those immediately eligible for the high-speed connection are the more than 200 customers at the 43 commercial and residential buildings located within the city’s 12-block Innovation and Downtown Redevelopment Districts, which is roughly between Second and Sixth streets from Cleveland Avenue NW to Piedmont Avenue NE.

Using the city’s existing fiber-optic cable network, FairlawnGig will provide eligible business and residential customers one Gigabit service for both uploads and downloads, with the potential to go to 100 Gig if needed, at its established rates.

Canton Economic Development Director Christopher Hardesty said the Canton City Improvement Corp., a nonprofit corporation that serves as the city’s economic development arm, has agreed to cover the installation cost of the lateral lines to connect the buildings to the main network. He also said the city continues to expand it fiber network and expects to complete the expansion by mid-2025.

City officials hope the high-speed internet service will promote business growth and attract residents and businesses to Canton. They expect to expand to the FairlawnGig service to other areas of the city and eventually to households. Some city officials believe the agreement with Fairlawn could lead to Canton becoming its own utility where the city could dictate the prices, not Spectrum or AT&T.

We Believe in Canton events set

Canton City Police Officer Jake Narvet shows children the inside of a police cruiser during one of the department's We Believe in Canton events that aims to bring city safety forces and residents together in a fun environment. The free events will resume in June.

The popular We Believe in Canton events will return in June.

The two-hour events, hosted by the Canton City Police Department and its community partners, will begin at: 4 p.m. June 12 at Centennial Plaza; 4 p.m. June 26 at Harmont Park; 3 p.m. July 10 at the J. Babe Stearn Community Center; 3 p.m. July 17 at the Edward "Peel" Coleman Community Center; and 4 p.m. July 24 at Stadium Park.

The free events, which began in 2022, seek to bring Canton’s safety forces together with residents to interact in a fun environment. The events include food, family activities, games, music, community resources and a chance to see safety vehicles.

Police in parks initiative to kick off

As part of its effort to interact with the community, the Canton Police Department is partnering with the city parks department to launch a “Police in Parks” initiative in six city parks where police officers will host cookouts and other outreach events and the department will install security cameras. The six parks are Maryland Park, Brian’s Park, Vassar Hill Park, Harmont Park, King Park at 600 High Ave. NW and Crenshaw Park.

Police Chief John Gabbard said officers will not be occupying the parks, but they will become regular locations for events, meetings and interactions with children and families similar to the We Believe in Canton events.

Each location will be equipped with new lighting and seating, similar to the pergola structure, cement pad and benches at King Park. Signs with information about the police department will be installed and rotated among the six locations. At least one camera that is connected to the police department’s real-time crime center will be added as the city expands its fiber network for internet access.

Gabbard said the cameras are a way to promote safety and confidence for families and residents to enjoy the city’s parks even when officers are not there. Similar to the other safety cameras in the city, the cameras in the parks will be accessible to officers and dispatchers but will not be constantly monitored.

Gabbard said he chose the six sites based on report data and logistics, such as identifying the neighborhoods that would benefit the most from the crime cameras and areas close to schools, churches and dense residential areas.

The cost to outfit each park is expected to be about $50,000 except for King Park, which already has the seating and lights. The department will use previously appropriated American Rescue Plan Act funds for the initiative.

New art coming along Cleveland Avenue

A rendering of an art wrap that will be added to the traffic control boxes along Cleveland Avenue in Canton. Artist Dirk Rozich designed 12 different art wraps with each representing a different piece of Canton's history.

Twelve drab and nondescript traffic signal boxes along Cleveland Avenue are getting an art makeover.

The Canton Planning Department has commissioned Plain Township artist Dirk Rozich to create a series of three-panel vinyl wraps that feature various aspects of Canton’s history.

“We’re telling a bigger story of Canton than what people already know about Canton being the first place of football,” Canton Planning Director Donn Angus said.

Specializing in realistic illustration, Rozich has incorporated some of the same design elements he used for Jerzee's Café cooler “Are you fan enough?” vinyl art wrap.

The utility boxes, which sit between Sixth Street SW and 12th Street NW, will feature musical performers and professional athletes with Canton ties, the Dueber-Hampton Watch Co., the Onesto Hotel, Cornelius Aultman who was Stark County’s first millionaire philanthropist, the McKinley-Massillon High School football rivalry and more.

Each wrap will include a QR code that, when activated, will take viewers to an animated art experience designed by Plain Township artist Tracy Brewer.

The planning department is covering the roughly $15,000 project.

Angus said the project is expected to be completed in time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival grand parade on Aug. 3.

Canton fire stations to undergo renovations

The Canton Fire Department is renovating at least five of its eight fire stations to improve the working conditions of its firefighters, who work for 24-hour shifts and then have 48 hours off.

“We’ve been trying to keep these buildings in the best shape we can,” said Fire Capt. Ron Julio, who is overseeing the renovation projects. “But some of them are 50 to 60 years old.”

The city has allocated $2 million of its American Rescue Fund allocation for the projects. Julio believes the department’s last significant renovation of its fire stations was more than 25 years ago.

Station 8 at 1330 Dueber Ave. SW is the first station to undergo repairs to replace its plumbing and sewer systems as well as bring the 46-year-old station up to current building standards. Julio expects the renovations to be completed by the end of June.

At Station 7 at 1001 Mahoning Road NE, the bathrooms, kitchen and living areas will be upgraded and the station’s ceiling will be repaired and painted.

At Station 1 at 110 7th Street SW, a health center will be added to the basement of the department’s headquarters to help firefighters with their physical conditioning.

At Station 5 at 3701 Tuscarawas St. W and Station 6 at 2621 Harmont Ave. NE, the bathrooms and living areas will be upgraded. Julio said the department eventually looks to replace the two fire stations because of their age and the cost to renovate them would be too expensive. Station 5 was built in 1925.

A Climavent ventilation system will be installed next month at several of the fire stations to help reduce the level of lingering diesel exhaust fumes whenever a fire truck enters or leaves.

“And most every station the living quarters are only a door away,” Julio said. “Yes, there is a barrier but that exhaust just hangs there and gets in. We’re trying to get rid of the carcinogens.”

The Fire Department also continues to offer its Save A Life training events on the third Saturday of the month until September. The free training is from 10 a.m. to noon at Station 4 at 2502 Cleveland Ave. NW. Life-saving skills offered include hands-only CPR, emergency naloxone and stop-the-bleed techniques.

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

