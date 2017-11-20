What's new for ski season in New York State

New York is home to 51 ski resorts, the most of any state in the nation, and its three state-run ski areas have undergone several upgrades since last season.

At Belleayre, the Catskill Mountain region's first high-speed gondola will be unveiled in December.

At Gore Mountain in North Creek, more than 130 high-efficiency snow guns have been added and the gondola unloading station at the summit has been restored and renamed the Straight Brook Lodge.

Saddle Lodge at mid-mountain also has undergone renovations that will double its size and add restaurant options.

At Whiteface Mountain in the Adirondacks, crews have renovated the Base Lodge and Bear Den Lodge as part of an expansion of the cafe and learn-to-ski center. The Olympic mountain also has upgraded its snowmaking and grooming operations.