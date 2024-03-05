What's in season? Fruits and vegetables to grow and buy in North Carolina right now
Have you ever tried to buy fresh strawberries at a North Carolina farmers market in October, only to find they're not available? That's because while strawberries may be found in grocery stores year-round, they're truly in season during the spring and early summer months, typically between March and June.
Prices for farm-level fruits and vegetables increased from December 2023 to January 2024, by 3.7% and 9.6%, respectively, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's January 2024 Consumer Price Index. With prices on the rise at the farm level, one effective strategy to lower your grocery bill is to start growing your own fruits and vegetables at home.
Understanding what’s currently in season can significantly help any new gardener find their way around the garden and green their thumb. Below, you’ll find a list of fruits and vegetables that come into season in March in North Carolina, as provided by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Asparagus
Collards
Greens
Herbs
Mushrooms
Spinach
Strawberries
Sweet Potatoes
Turnips
Mustard Greens
Peanuts
Radishes
Romance Lettuce
Popular farmers markets in North Carolina
Starting a garden may not be feasible for everyone, but visiting local farmers markets can still help consumers lower produce costs by cutting out the middleman. Here are some popular farmers markets to visit in North Carolina:
Davidson Farmers Market, 120 S. Main St., Davidson
Apex Farmers Market, 220 N. Salem St., Apex
Western North Carolina Farmers Market, 570 Brevard Road, Asheville
Wake Forest Farmers Market, 235 S. Taylor St., Wake Forest
Carrboro Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro
Durham Farmers Market, 501 Foster St., Durham
State Farmers Market, 1201 Agriculture St., Raleigh
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, 1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte
Chapel Hill Farmers Market, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill
Moore Square Market, 226 E. Martin St., Raleigh
Pate's Farm Market, 6411 Raeford Road, Fayetteville
The Wilmington Farmers Market, 5329 Oleander Drive, Wilmington
