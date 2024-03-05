What's in season? Fruits and vegetables to grow and buy in North Carolina right now

Have you ever tried to buy fresh strawberries at a North Carolina farmers market in October, only to find they're not available? That's because while strawberries may be found in grocery stores year-round, they're truly in season during the spring and early summer months, typically between March and June.

Prices for farm-level fruits and vegetables increased from December 2023 to January 2024, by 3.7% and 9.6%, respectively, according to the United States Department of Agriculture's January 2024 Consumer Price Index. With prices on the rise at the farm level, one effective strategy to lower your grocery bill is to start growing your own fruits and vegetables at home.

With freezing, drying and canning, this large vegetable garden could feed a large family for six months.

Understanding what’s currently in season can significantly help any new gardener find their way around the garden and green their thumb. Below, you’ll find a list of fruits and vegetables that come into season in March in North Carolina, as provided by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Asparagus

Collards

Greens

Herbs

Mushrooms

Spinach

Strawberries

Sweet Potatoes

Turnips

Mustard Greens

Peanuts

Radishes

Romance Lettuce

Popular farmers markets in North Carolina

Starting a garden may not be feasible for everyone, but visiting local farmers markets can still help consumers lower produce costs by cutting out the middleman. Here are some popular farmers markets to visit in North Carolina:

