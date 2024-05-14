What's new in the revised 2025 budget for Wilmington? See what's up for a vote Thursday

The Wilmington City Council Finance and Economic Development Committee has passed a revised budget for fiscal year 2025 worth almost $194 million at a meeting Monday night.

It will go before the full City Council for a vote on Thursday.

What is in the budget?

The revised budget addresses key issues that many Wilmington residents and consultants raised about Mayor Mike Purzycki's initial proposal on March 21. More specifically, the new version of the budget will decrease Purzycki's proposed hikes on sewage and stormwater rates for residents, bringing the added monthly cost for the average resident down from almost $6 to less than $4.

For those who may still be struggling to pay for utilities like water, the revised budget proposes an additional $100,000 to Wilmington's Utility Assistance Program, which is open to both renters and homeowners.

Other changes to the budget include a $100,000 increase in funding for the HBCU Foundation, $100,000 for a pilot program to implement traffic calming devices and a $350,000 transfer from the city's tax stabilization reserve to be earmarked for minority-owned businesses.

Chris Johnson, Wilmington City Councilman, 7th District

How will budget additions be paid for?

To cover these additions without breaking the bank, the Finance and Economic Development Committee voted to eliminate a proposed Emergency Medical Services division that would have taken over ambulance transport services in Wilmington, saving the city roughly $4 million. Instead, St. Francis Hospital, which currently oversees ambulances in the city, will extend its contract with the city for $1.9 million.

"All in all, progress continues to move forward, and there's a lot more work to do," said Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Chris Johnson. "But this budget hits it on all fronts."

When is the budget vote?

The revised budget will be reviewed and voted on at the full Wilmington City Council meeting Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting virtually or in person at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building.

More information about the upcoming meeting and budget proposal is available online at wilmingtoncitycouncil.com.

MORE: After major pushback, Delaware's hospital cost review board bill to see vote. What changed?

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington City Council committee approves revised 2025 budget Monday