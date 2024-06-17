What's a power broker? Why is George Norcross referred to as one in New Jersey?

In politics, business and all across society, those who wield great influence in decision making in their fields can be referred to as power brokers.

Political figures along with business and industry leaders can become power brokers through their own professional and personal connections, Investopedia explains.

George Norcross III, indicted Monday by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin on racketeering charges, has long been considered a power broker within the contexts of Camden, Trenton and the New Jersey Democratic Party.

South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III testifies before the New Jersey Senate select committee on Economic Growth Strategies established to review the state's tax incentive programs in Trenton on November 18, 2019.

Power brokers often use their status behind the scenes building a consensus with the people who have leadership roles rather than put out a public statement. Media lobbyists and media personal can also be examples of power brokers.

The Cambridge Dictionary defines a power broker as someone who has a large influence in political decisions. Some examples of those who may be political power brokers are those in high-ranking positions such as the Speaker of the House or heads of certain committees, said Investopedia writer Will Kenton.

Who is George Norcross?: NJ power broker charged with racketeering, criminal conspiracy

Those who are often referred to as famous power brokers include Henry Kissinger in world politics, and J.P. Morgan in the finance field. Bloomberg Invest named 50 famous power brokers that included wealthy individuals such as Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett.

Perhaps the best known American power broker was Robert Moses, the New York official who as at the center of much of the development of post-war New York City. Robert Caro's biography of Moses is titled "The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York."

Power brokers do not have to be directly involved in their industry sector, says economics writer Will Kenton. Former CEOs who have retired, attorneys and consultants can also be labeled as power brokers.

Platkin outlines allegations: George Norcross III, South Jersey’s Democratic power broker, faces racketeering charges

There are times where power brokers abuse their influence leading to corruption or abuse. Harvey Weinstein was a powerful individual within the film industry using his status to silence women who he committed sexual assault against.

Norcross, an insurance executive who served on the Democratic National Committee, has already faced challenges. He and his brother Philip were among four shareholders who piled up stock while fighting for control of Philadelphia-based Republic Bank, only to see it seized and closed by federal regulators in April.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: George Norcross indictment: Why he is considered a NJ power broker