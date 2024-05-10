What's that planned next to the 45th Parallel building in north Salem?

Plans were submitted to the city to add a three-story, mixed-use building to land neighboring the 45th Parallel building in north Salem.

Location: 2195 Hyacinth St. NE

Description: Salem's local showcase of eateries, salons, retail and offices at the 45th Parallel building could soon be getting a neighboring mixed-use development with two floors of multi-family housing and 13,650 square feet of ground-floor retail.

According to a site plan approved by the city in October, developers aim to put a three-story building on a vacant patch of land next to 45th Parallel. The proposal detailed 34 dwelling units on the second and third floors with the first floor being reserved for commercial and retail uses.

The new building would be located along 25th Avenue NE near the intersection of Hyacinth Street NE — just across the parking lot from the 45th Parallel building.

City documents list the project as being owned by Back Line Properties, the company helmed by former Portland Timbers soccer player Nat Borchers, who moved into real estate and investing after retiring from professional soccer.

Borchers acquired 45th Parallel in 2022. The 70,000-square-foot building underwent a six-month remodel last year.

It is now home to dozens of businesses, including CHOMP! Chocolate Factory, Just Us Girls Coffee & Wine, Little Angels Kid Salon, Momiji Sushi Restaurant and the newly added Xicha Brewing. The popular spot opened its second Salem location at the development last year, painting colorful murals and hosting events in the expanded space.

Xicha Brewing opened a second location in the 45th Parallel building in Salem.

Source: City of Salem

