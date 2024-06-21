What's that planned on Hazelgreen Road in northeast Salem?

A 405-unit multi-family apartment complex is planned on Hazelgreen Road between Portland Road and Cordon Road in northeast Salem.

Location: 4650 Hazelgreen Road NE

Description: A 405-unit multi-family apartment complex is planned on Hazelgreen Road between Portland Road and Cordon Road in northeast Salem.

The 33-building project will be built on a 15.6-acre plot of vacant land.

A land use application and site plan review for the project was approved by the city planning administrator but appealed by a neighboring property owner over the location of fencing and trees bordering the property.

The location of a BPA transmission line is restricting the location of a fence and limiting the height of trees allowed within the 125-foot-wide BPA easement.

The appeal went before Salem City Council, which voted to uphold the planning administrator's decision.

The developer plans to put in a 6-foot-tall fence and dense landscaping.

Plans for the apartments show three-story buildings with units ranging from 547 to 1,279 square feet.

The apartments will be just east of a future city community park and north of the Northstar subdivision.

Source: City of Salem

Read more: What's that under construction in the Salem area? Restaurants, retail and more

Is there something under construction you'd like to tell us about or find out more about? Contact reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: What's that planned on Hazelgreen Road in northeast Salem?