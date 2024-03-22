What's that planned for Broadway Street in north Salem near Fred Meyer?

A development is planned for 2710 Broadway St. NE in north Salem.

Location: 2710 Broadway St. NE

Description: A four-story mixed-use development is coming to north Salem on Broadway Street between Tryon Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The fenced-off location has long been home to a bright purple vacant building that was once a Volkswagen vehicle repair shop called Wagenwerks.

Plans are in place to demolish the 1,344-square-foot former service station built in 1955.

Renderings for the District 10 development in north Salem show a four-story mixed-use building with ground-floor commercial retail space and 22 apartments.

A site plan review for developing a four-story mixed-use building with ground-floor commercial retail space and 22 apartment units was approved by the city planning administrator early this year.

Renderings for the development show a white and beige building dubbed District 10 with large windows, a secure courtyard, adjacent parking and first-floor retail space advertising a neighborhood market and corner suite.

Plans submitted to the city have a range of studio and one- and two-bedroom units.

Renderings for the District 10 development planned for Broadway Street in north Salem.

The property is within walking distance of Fred Meyer and near a series of car dealerships that include Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Toyota and Capitol Subaru. It is also down the street from the Oregon School for the Deaf, EAGLE Charter School and JGEMS Charter Middle School.

