What's the outlook for weather headed into Memorial Day weekend?

Flood water crests the banks of the Raccoon River onto the Bill Riley Trail at the confluence with Walnut Creek, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Des Moines is still below normal for its annual precipitation in 2024, but more is on the way, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in severe storms on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

What's the outlook?

The weather service says thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon and overnight Sunday, with gusty winds and up to a half-inch of rain. Showers also are likely Monday and Monday night. But it's Tuesday that has forecasters' attention.

What are forecasters saying?

Tuesday will bring the week's strongest potential for severe weather, according to weather service forecast guidance. It's not clear yet whether tornadoes could be part of the mix, forecasters say, but intense rainfall could cause some flooding, with area rivers already high from rainfall earlier in the month.

For now, the forecast for Tuesday afternoon is an 80% chance of rain, with new rainfall amounts of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch.

What about the Memorial Day weekend?

The latest forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers Friday, with a high near 78. Friday night, the chance of rain increases to 60%, then falls to 40% on Saturday, with a high near 74.

Sunday's forecast is not yet available from the National Weather Service, but private forecaster AccuWeather says a strong thunderstorm is possible Sunday, with a high of 74, followed by variable cloudiness Monday, with a high of 75.

Is the drought over?

It's receded, but it's not gone. Through April, weather service data shows, Des Moines received 7.26 inches or rain, almost an inch-and-a-half shy of the 8.61 inches that is normal for the period. So far in May, it has received 2.49 inches. The normal rainfall for the month is 4.77 inches.

How's that compare to last year?

Not much different The problem in 2023 was that, despite some spring showers, rainfall was well below normal from June through November, which is one reason why it's too early to declare the drought over. And it's starting to warm up. Saturday's high was 89 degrees, 16 degrees above normal, and the average maximum daily temperature in May so far has been 75, almost 5 degrees above normal.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Severe weather possible this week, National Weather Service says