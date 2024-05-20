What's open and what's closed around the Springfield area for Memorial Day

Memorial Day is May 27, the commemoration of all men and women who have died while serving in the military.

It is a federal holiday, meaning banks and post offices will be closed and there will be no U.S. Postal Service mail delivery.

Here's a look at what else will be closed and open on the holiday.

Closed

Federal buildings, state of Illinois offices, the Sangamon County building and courts and the Municipal Building, along with Lincoln Library, will be closed.

District 186 schools are out for summer recess on May 24, but balanced-calendar schools will not be in session on Memorial Day. District offices are also closed.

The offices on the campuses of Lincoln Land Community College, the University of Illinois Springfield and Midwest Technical Institute are closed.

Sangamon Mass Transit District buses will not be in service on Memorial Day.

Open

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is open normal hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Tourist sites around Springfield also are open.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Memorial Day: What's open, closed in Springfield, Illinois