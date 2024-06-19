What's open and closed for Juneteenth in Iowa?

Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19, and the holiday commemorates the day enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally freed on June 19, 1865, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

That day came over two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which stated that enslaved people in states or parts of states still in rebellion against America were now free, according to the National Archives and Records Administration.

The proclamation did not end slavery, though. The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery in America and was ratified Dec. 6, 1865, according to the National Archives.

Juneteenth is America’s “second Independence Day,” according to the museum. Today, it serves as an opportunity for all Americans to educate themselves on the history of Juneteenth and celebrate “African American resilience and achievement,” said the museum.

Here’s what to know about business closures on Juneteenth.

Are banks closed on Juneteenth?

The branches of West Bank, Bank Iowa, GreenState Credit Union, Farmers State Bank, Heartland Bank, Iowa State Bank, Iowa Trust & Savings Bank and Farmers & Merchants will be closed on Juneteenth, according to the banks’ respective websites.

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will also be closed on Juneteenth, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY. Capital One Cafes will remain open.

This is not a comprehensive list. Iowans should call their bank to confirm holiday hours so they can plan accordingly.

Is there mail on Juneteenth 2024?

The United States Postal Service will be closed.

Post offices will be closed for retail transactions and there will be no regular residential or business mail deliveries on Wednesday, June 19, the USPS confirmed to USA TODAY.

UPS pickup and delivery services will be available on Juneteenth and UPS stores will remain open, according to its website.

Are grocery stores and retailers open on Juneteenth?

Most major grocers and retailers will be open on Juneteenth this year. Costco, Target, Walmart and more confirmed their plans to USA TODAY.

Is there garbage pickup on Juneteenth?

Communities served by Metro Waste Authority will have their garbage and recycling picked up on their regular days.

The city of Des Moines will also pick up trash and recycling on its normal schedule this week.

More: What's open and closed on Juneteenth 2024? Details on Costco, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, more

When did Juneteenth become a federal holiday?

It became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, though Juneteenth has been celebrated for over a century.

More: How can you celebrate Juneteenth in the Des Moines area?

USA TODAY reporters Gabe Hauaru and Eric Lagatta contributed to this article.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Are banks open on Juneteenth? What is closed in Iowa?