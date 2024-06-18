What's open and closed on Juneteenth? Here's what to know about post office, store hours

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, is a national holiday this week.

Juneteenth, short for "June Nineteenth," commemorates the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and enforce the emancipation of all enslaved people. This event occurred two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

Here's what you need to know about banks, post offices, and shipping services and whether or not they'll be open on Juneteenth.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Attendees dance as Charley and his wife Kisha perform at the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Nations Tobin Park in Northeast El Paso, TX, on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on Juneteenth, according to USA TODAY.

GECU offices and branches, TTCU and Raiz Federal Credit Unit will be closed on Juneteenth. ATMS will be available.

Is Costco open on Juneteenth?

Costco will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Is Sam's open on Juneteenth?

Sam's Club will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Is Walmart open on Juneteenth?

Walmart will be open. Stores will be operating their usual hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Is Target open on Juneteenth?

will be open. Operating hours: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Is Albertsons open on Juneteenth?

Albertsons will be open during regular hours. Some open at 5 a.m., some at 6 a.m. Check your neighborhood store.

Is UPS open on Juneteenth?

UPS pickup and delivery services will be available on Juneteenth, according to the company's website. UPS Store locations will also be open.

Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

Is FedEx open on Juneteenth?

FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on June 19, according to the company's website. FedEx Office locations will also be open.

Is the post office open on Juneteenth? Will mail be delivered?

The United States Postal Service locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

All retail locations will be open during normal business hours, and regular mail delivery will resume on Thursday, June 20.

Customers can still order stamps and shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online. Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even ATMs.

Are El Paso City offices open on Juneteenth?

All city of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Administrative offices will resume business on Thursday, June 20.

Residential trash and recycling will be collected, the Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations will be open for business. The following is the city’s schedule of services and operations for Wednesday, June 19.

El Paso celebrates Juneteenth during the annual event at Nations Tobin Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Closed

Community Clinics, Medicaid Waiver Program, WIC Offices

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

One-Stop Shop

Public Libraries

Rawlings Dental Clinic

Recreation Centers, Senior Centers, and Aquatic Centers

STD & HIV Prevention and Surveillance

Department of Public Health

Tax Office

Open

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal Services:o Main Shelter (5001 Fred Wilson): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.o Tails at the Times (501 E. Mills): noon to 2 p.m.o Mission Valley (9068 Socorro): noon to 2 p.m.

Sun Metro (Streetcar, fixed, and paratransit services): regular service hours

El Paso Water Parks

All city spray parks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People try the Copper Canyon Challenge at the El Paso Zoo's Chihuahuan Desert exhibit Saturday, March 30, 2024.

More: National Pool Opening Day is Saturday: Find out when El Paso area water parks open

Will Texas Tech Health El Paso campus be open for Juneteenth?

The Texas Tech Health El Paso campus, including libraries, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics and the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic, will be closed Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

More: Pride Month events include bar crawl, Pride Fest and Pride Parade in El Paso

Sources: Austin American-Statesman, and USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Juneteenth what is open, closed, grocery stores, banks, city offices