What's open and closed on Juneteenth? Here's what to know about post office and store hours

Juneteenth is right around the corner.

This year, the holiday will land on Wednesday, June 19. The federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the Confederate states and has been recognized as such since President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021.

In Arizona, the state legislature passed a law commemorating Juneteenth with a day of observance. The day is still not officially a state holiday, though most government facilities will be closed on Wednesday. Several businesses now also observe the holiday and close or have limited hours.

Here is what will be open and closed on Juneteenth.

When is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Will the post office be open on Juneteenth?

Regular mail will not be delivered on Wednesday, June 19, as the United States Postal Service will not be open.

Juneteenth 2024 events around Phoenix: 10 places to celebrate Black culture and excellence

What grocery stores are open on Juneteenth?

Several grocery store chains will remain open during the federal holiday. For the most accurate information, check your local store's hours.

Aldi: Aldi stores will be open on Wednesday. Customers can check specific stores’ hours on its website.

Costco: The retailer's website lists that it closes for holidays, including Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day, but Juneteenth is not included in its holiday closures.

Kroger/Fry's: Kroger stores will be open regular hours.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s will be open normal hours on Juneteenth. Customers can find store hours on the grocer's website.

Whole Foods Market: Stores will be open for normal business hours on Juneteenth from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Customers can find the hours of the location closest to them online.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Banks are closed on federal holidays including on Juneteenth. All banks and credit unions typically observe Juneteenth and close.

Are schools open on Juneteenth?

All federal offices and schools will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Is Walmart open on Juneteenth?

Walmart, the retail giant, will be open normal business hours on Juneteenth. Customers can find the hours of the location closest to them online.

Is Target open on Juneteenth?

Target stores will operate on Juneteenth with normal store business hours, which vary by location. Customers can find the hours of the location closest to them online.

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @raphaeldelag.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Are banks open on Juneteenth? What to know about holiday store hours