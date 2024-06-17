What's open, closed for Juneteenth?

The newest federal holiday falls during the middle of the week this year.

Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, including when it is, what will be closed and why we celebrate.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth always falls on June 19. For 2024, it happens to be a Wednesday.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

Yes. Juneteenth is a federal holiday and has been since 2021.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Like most federal holidays, you can expect your local banks and credit unions to be closed in observance of Juneteenth, so make sure you plan ahead if you need anything from your bank on Wednesday.

Are government offices open on Juneteenth?

All nonessential federal and Tippecanoe County government offices are closed Wednesday, June 19, for the holiday, but Indiana offices will be open.

Indiana offices will be open and state employees will not be off Juneteenth, according to Kirollos Barsoum, communications director for the Indiana State Department.

Juneteenth is not on Indiana's list of recognized state holidays.

Will the BMV be open on Juneteenth?

Yes, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Indiana will be open on Wednesday, June 19. The Indiana BMV does not have Juneteenth listed on its 2024 holiday schedule.

Will I get mail on Juneteenth?

You won't get your regular mail delivered on June 19 because the United States Postal Service will not be delivering.

However, you may still get deliveries: FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

Are schools closed for Juneteenth?

Most schools should already be out for the summer, but if not, public schools will be closed for the federal holiday.

Purdue will still hold classes Wednesday. Ivy Tech is closed. For private schools and universities, check their calendar to see if they are closed.

Will stores, restaurants close for Juneteenth?

Even though it is a federally recognized holiday, individual businesses can decide whether they would like to be open Juneteenth. You may want to call local stores or restaurants you're planning on going to and ask if they'll be open.

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday marking slaves in Texas learning in 1865 that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The executive order outlawed slavery in Confederate states beginning Jan. 1, 1863, the midpoint of the Civil War.

The holiday rose to prominence in 2020 amid the nationwide protests about racial inequality after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota.

President Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Everything you need to know about Juneteenth, newest federal holiday