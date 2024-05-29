What's the next step in bringing passenger rail to Peoria? Here's the latest development

Another minor milestone has been achieved in Peoria's push to bring Amtrak passenger rail to the city.

On Tuesday night, the Peoria City Council approved a $400,000 agreement to hire an engineering firm out of Chicago to conduct step one of Peoria's initial rail corridor identification and development program.

Patrick Engineering, a firm based out of Chicago, was the only company to bid on engineering services and was awarded the $400,000 contract. The agreement passed unanimously with no discussion on the City Council's consent agenda.

A federal grant of $500,000 awarded to Peoria in December will pay for the work. In step one, Patrick Engineering will build a schedule, budget for service development planning and figure out the corridor-specific scope of the project.

What is the future of Downtown Peoria? Passenger rail is part of the big picture

Peoria won't have to spend any of its own money, an estimated $200,000, until step two of the process, which would see a service development plan drawn up and capital projects identified. Whatever Peoria does spend in this phase will be a 10% match to federal funding.

Step three will then include preliminary engineering for the project and an environmental review. In this phase, Peoria will have to put up a 20% match to whatever federal funding comes in.

It is anticipated that passenger rail is still about a decade or more away from operating in Peoria, according to remarks made in December by former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood. Billions of dollars in funding, expected to come from local, state and federal sources, will be required in the coming years to see passenger rail come to fruition.

More: What's stopping Amtrak from coming to Peoria? Time, money and history

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria takes crucial step in lengthy process to procure passenger rail