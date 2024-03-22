What's next for Miro Weinberger? Burlington mayor won't rule out run for governor

With just one week left as mayor after a 12-year run, the question arises regarding Miro Weinberger: What's his next move?

Following a press conference at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport on Thursday to announce construction beginning on a new terminal, the Burlington Free Press caught up with Weinberger to ask him if he would run for governor.

Weinberger, a Democrat, declined to answer, saying he was focused on completing his term as mayor. But he didn't rule out the possibility, and he said he felt he had more to contribute.

Mayor Miro Weinberger speaks at a press conference announcing plans for a new north terminal at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport on March 20, 2024.

Weinberger has struck a high public profile lately with a flurry of press conferences. He's also busy compiling a record of his achievements while in office, which may point toward a run for the state's top political office.

Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican who is on his fourth term, has yet to announce his plans for the November election. Scott is among the most popular governors in the country. He was re-elected in 2022 with almost 71% of the vote.

Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, who beat Democrat Joan Shannon on Town Meeting Day, will be sworn is as Burlington's first female mayor on April 1.

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosi@gannett.com. Follow him on X @DanDambrosioVT.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger on possible bid for Vermont governor