What's next for government transparency in NJ? Trenton must move smartly — and listen

In the end, the drumbeat proved too loud.

A rushed attempt to upend laws that facilitate public access to government documents in New Jersey — with new legislation masquerading as a reform — failed.

Our colleagues across New Jersey’s press corps, elected officials, good government advocates and engaged New Jersey citizens were heard: Legislation fast-tracked in the state Senate masquerading as a “reform” for New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act was unacceptable. Editorials, op-eds, columns and tweets made it clear: Government transparency in New Jersey must not be attacked.

When it became known Thursday morning that the Assembly Appropriations Committee would not consider a bill moved forward by the state Senate on Monday, advocates packed into a Trenton hearing room erupted in cheers.

That celebration echoed across New Jersey.

For now, the bullet has been dodged. But it does not mean that those of us who care about transparency and good government — especially in New Jersey, where corruption is a sad fact of our political tradition — can relent.

OPRA must stand. Can it be improved? Of course. Brought forward to better handle requests in an ever-more-digital world? It has to be.

But gutted? Reset to limit the kinds of data the public can ask to see? No. Rushed through the corridors of Trenton in two weeks? No way.

Where do we go from here?

It was a tense week.

On Monday, the state Senate budget committee, after hearing eight hours of testimony — much of it from advocates who support the strength of the OPRA — moved forward on a bill sponsored by state Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen.

Sarlo’s bill, which came out of committee by a vote of 9-4, would have badly limited the public’s ability to access a wide range of documents, data and records.

Notably, representatives of both the New Jersey League of Municipalities and the New Jersey Association of Counties testified in favor of the bill. For years, lobbyists representing those organizations have been seeking to defang OPRA — as the Legislature did with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission last year — because members of those groups contend that fulfilling records requests is overwhelming.

In fact, providing access to those records is a vital public service.

Sarlo's colleagues in the state Assembly saw the forest through the trees.

Assemblywoman Lisa Swain, another Bergen County Democrat and chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee, delivered the understatement of the week to Trenton bureau staff writer Katie Sobko when she said the bill had been pulled because "it wasn't ready."

Swain told Sobko that amendments were forthcoming and that revised legislation might be coming later in this legislative session. When?

"When it's ready," Swain said.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin pledged that his chamber would move at a slower pace — both to hear out concerned stakeholders and to consider smart amendments.

"Understanding how important it is to maintain transparency and the right of the public to know what their government is doing, I appreciate the concerns raised," Coughlin said in a statement Thursday, adding that the Assembly would "take the time needed to meet with various stakeholders to modernize OPRA."

Sarlo, who also spoke with Sobko, appears optimistic that an updated version of his proposal may surface in a matter of weeks — before the horse-trading between the Legislature and the Murphy administration around the new budget begins in earnest.

Senator, what's the rush?

'Get it right'

CJ Griffin, an attorney who is one of OPRA's most vocal advocates, agreed with that sentiment on Thursday afternoon.

"I'm happy the public's voice has been heard, but there still seems to be a rush," Griffin told me. "For years, the League of Municipalities has been calling for a commission to study OPRA, and dozens of towns passed their model resolution asking for one."

Griffin welcomes the idea of a longer period of study — as we do.

"Let's do it," she said. "Form a commission of stakeholders, hear testimony and listen to experts who can crunch data and provide solutions."

As for what's to come? Griffin advocates a thorough process that takes the time required. Not a rush for the sake of rushing.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen, a Morris County Republican who penned an op-ed on the proposed legislation for NorthJersey.com, was sanguine.

"The OPRA bill is dead, for now, but we can't rest easy until we purge Trenton of those willing to crush decades of progress in transparency," Bergen said.

Amendments we hope to see include rollbacks on the limits on access to email, email addresses, addresses and other public records. We are in favor of smart looks at how to update OPRA to expand access to electronic records — and to reconsider how records requests could be better channeled through digital platforms. The so-called data broker solution needs study and care.

Whether the Legislature will move in a more careful direction remains to be seen. Coughlin's attempt to slow-walk the bills was heartening.

And Gov. Phil Murphy, whom we urged to veto the bills in an editorial Thursday morning, expressed his position on WNYC on Wednesday night.

"We are all in on transparency,” the governor said. “I think there are people who are legitimately trying to address some issues with the system, but we are all in on transparency most importantly. Period. Full stop.”

So are we, governor.

Ed Forbes is senior director for opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Northeast.

