What's next? Democrats offer their views as Trump era starts

As President-elect Donald Trump takes office, Democrats are in sad shape with no clear power base.

Republicans will occupy the White House and control both houses of Congress, with favorable odds of maintaining or even increasing those advantages in the 2018 midterms. Around the country, Democrats now have just 16 governors and have total control of just 14 state assemblies, compared to 33 governors and 32 legislatures for the GOP.

Party leaders and elected officials offer their advice on the best path to rebuilding the party during a Trump presidency:

"Where we can find our common ground (with Trump) we have a responsibility to do so. Where we can't, we will stand our ground." — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

"We should advance on issues of common ground and we should fight like hell on everything we have to. We shouldn't allow rollback of the (Affordable Care Act), we shouldn't allow rollback of climate or diplomatic agreements. We shouldn't allow any retreat on equality issues. There are going to be a whole lot of areas where we're not going to allow a rollback of even a centimeter. But if there are things, infrastructure for example, where we can work together, that would be great." — Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee.

"The Democratic Party is one that can provide opportunity for all Americans by continuing to fight for the middle class. ... The biggest mistake we could make as a party is to start cherry picking our voters. They should pick us. We have to do a better job carrying our message." — Donna Brazile, interim chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Democrats have to be "cold blooded and clear eyed in every decision they make. ... Every decision has to start with, does this win back Obama-Trump voters? You have to be calculated and strategic. Is this going to win us Democratic seats in the House and Senate? And if the answer is no, do something that will." — Former Rep. Steve Israel of New York.

"I think we're going to have to work through exactly what the strategy is, but we're always stronger when we play the long game. Four years is a long time. Two years is a lifetime in politics. And a lot is going to happen that will make whatever I say here irrelevant in six months. But I am hopeful that we will fight, and fight hard some of the excesses that are bound to happen." — Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

"It's getting back to basic blocking and tackling. So often we get caught up in the tactics of what Washington is doing on a daily basis, winning the news cycle, sending out the best tweet. ... The party should be focused on three things all the time: registering voters, recruiting candidates, and a broad-based message that reaches beyond our core constituency. Both parties have gotten themselves so narrowly cast that literally everything has to go right to win elections." — Florida Democratic strategist and Obama campaign veteran Steve Schale.

"Donald Trump is what we call a target-rich environment, but what we can't do is go after him every time. You can't meet him tweet for tweet. I think we've got to be surgical. ... We focus our response on 'you have betrayed what you promised to do' which is jobs and opportunity. ... We can hit between the eyes with a two-by-four and treat him like Mitch McConnell treated Barack Obama." — Outgoing Labor Secretary Tom Perez, candidate for DNC chairman.

"This question of whether we fight back right away or not, that question has been answered. He has already started to institute a right wing program so of course we have to fight." — Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, candidate for DNC chairman.

"We need to have a message that is attractive to average people, but I don't think that message is going to require us to not be true to our values as a party and as Democrats." — Ted Strickland, former Ohio governor and former congressman, unsuccessful 2016 Senate candidate.