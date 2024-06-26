What's next for Adam Frisch and Jeff Hurd in the race to replace Lauren Boebert's seat

Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd appears to be the clear winner in the CO-3 Republican primary. Hurd, who was one of the more moderate Republicans among the six who qualified for the ballot, will face Democrat Adam Frisch in the general election this November.

Hurd, as well as Russ Andrews, were the only two candidates on the ballot who had started campaigning before the incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert announced her move to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in December 2023.

He received endorsements from dozens of past and present elected officials. That includes Pueblo city councilors Roger Gomez and Mark Aliff, according to his campaign website.

Hurd will face Democrat Adam Frisch in the November general election. The Chieftain spoke with both of these candidates on what’s next for them.

Democrat Adam Frisch (left) and Republican Jeff Hurd are going to be facing off in the November 2024 general election in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

What the unofficial results show

Hurd has a substantial lead over the other five candidates running in the Republican primary. According to unofficial results as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hurd is leading with 42% of the votes.

Ron Hanks, a former state legislator who received the controversial endorsement from the state party, is in second place with 28% support.

Puebloan Stephen Varela is in a distant third place with approximately 10% of the votes and the remaining three candidates — Lew Webb, Curtis McCrackin and Russ Andrews — all got support in the single digits.

Hurd raised the most compared to the other candidates, federal campaign finance filings show: over $1 million.

More fundraising didn’t always correlate with support in this race, however: Hanks, the second-place finisher, reported raising just $23,000, the lowest amount of money among all of the Republicans on the ballot.

Boebert clearly came out on top in the primary in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, where she was also running against five other contestants. Republicans have the strongest advantage in CO-4 among the state’s eight districts for Congress.

Hurd looking to bolster Republican leadership

Hurd told the Chieftain in a phone interview Wednesday morning that he is looking forward to bringing together Republican, unaffiliated and Democratic voters in a coalition for his campaign.

That includes Republicans who supported his competitors in the primary, including far-right voters who had supported Hanks.

“I think that they recognize the importance of having Republican leadership in Congress, the importance of holding and growing our Republican majority and pushing back on Democratic policies that are hurting rural Colorado,” Hurd said, adding that he is “taking nothing for granted.”

Hurd has been accused by Frisch and other political competitors of “hiding” from accountability and shirking open forum invitations.

Jeff Hurd, a Grand Junction attorney running in the Republican primary for CO-3.

Hurd said that since he started campaigning in August 2023, he has “been to more events and answered more questions than any other Republican candidate in race” and that his win is reflective of the support he garnered from around the district.

He declined to say whether or not he had supported former President Donald Trump in the past, instead iterating that his top two priorities — “securing the border and energy independence” — align with Trump.

Frisch has raised more than ten times as much as Hurd, but Hurd said that he will work to close the fundraising gap.

“There's also a natural Republican lean in this district. I think voters are craving a serious and credible Republican to vote for. I'm that guy, and I think any advantage that he might have in fundraising or name recognition is going to go away when voters meet me,” Hurd said.

How Frisch will continue campaigning

Although he was the only candidate still running in the Democratic primary, Frisch held an election night party at Walter’s Brewery in Pueblo.

Except for a brief period late 2022 and early 2023, Frisch has been campaigning steadily since early 2022 when he first started running in the Democratic primary for CO-3. He announced his campaign for re-election in Pueblo in February 2023 — a few other candidates were in the running for the Democratic primary but dropped out months ago.

Frisch said that he will continue traveling around the district — he said he has driven over 55,000 miles since he started campaigning in early 2022 — and going to events, large and small, sometimes with majority Republicans in attendance.

His campaign had already started running ads going after both Hurd and Hanks in the week before the election.

“At first, the plan was just to wait for the general election. But given the resources that we're able to have, we decided that we would spend a certain amount of resources on the two most likely nominees. … Everything we said in those ads will and would have continued on in the general election,” Frisch said.

The race between Frisch and Boebert attracted intense national attention in the days following the election in 2022 when Boebert won with just 546 votes more than Frisch.

Congressional District 3 candidate Adam Frisch looks at poll numbers during an election night watch party at Walter's Brewery on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

“I've always been focused on the district and Rep. Boebert has spent most of her time focused on herself. It will be interesting to see what Mr. Hurd and his campaign focus on, but that's up to them,” Frisch said when asked about what kind of national attention the campaign will attract. “How other people run doesn't change us. We're not going to be running in a reactive campaign, we never have.”

He added that he feels like there is a “pox on both houses” and that people want candidates to focus on them.

What could be next for Varela

Varela’s campaign had a small election night gathering at a Pueblo bowling alley out of safety concerns: last weekend, a projectile was shot at the local party headquarters where his party was originally scheduled to take place.

Varela, who received the most support among delegates at the CO-3 assembly in April, endorsed Hurd within less than an hour of polls closing as initial results showed him lagging significantly to the frontrunner.

He has been serving on the state board of education as the Republican representative for CO-3 since being appointed to the position in January 2023, but ran for Congress instead of vying to keep his position on the board.

“I’m going to take a break,” Varela said when asked what’s next for him.

Congressional District 3 candidate Stephen Varela gets in a game of bowling during an election night watch party at Sunset Bowl on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

He floated the idea of running again for state party chair, which he was previously considering early last year but dropped out of the contest. He said his approach would be to appeal to more voters.

“If we want to start winning statewide races again here in Colorado, we have to become inclusive with people who agree with us on less government, lower taxes, more individual freedoms; faith, family, country,” Varela said. “We cannot legislate morality and I think that's something that we need to focus on as conservatives — and being the party of freedom.”

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com. Please support local news at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: How Jeff Hurd and Adam Frisch will try to win CO-3