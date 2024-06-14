What's in a name? Kansas political party says its agenda was hijacked by GOP operative.

State election officials and leaders of a new political party allege that a Republican political operative attempted to hijack and nominate people under the name of the new party, No Labels Kansas.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office said Kris Van Meteren may have committed a crime when he nominated candidates after forming a domestic nonprofit on June 3 under the name No Labels Kansas Inc., a separate entity from the political party.

Van Meteren then filed certificates of party nomination for Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, and his wife, Echo Van Meteren, who is running for the Kansas Senate in Leavenworth as a Republican.

After No Labels organizers contacted the secretary of state on June 5, it concluded that Van Meteren wasn't the chair and revoked the nominations, which the No Labels party wouldn’t have been able to file without breaking its own bylaws that limit its nominations to presidential nominations.

In communication with the secretary of state's Office, a No Labels representative called it a "fraudulent effort to nominate candidates" and said Van Meteren has no affiliation with the party.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab's Office says laws may have been broken when a Republican consultant nominated two candidates under the No Labels political party.

Kris Van Meteren details his actions on Facebook

In a Facebook post, Van Meteren claimed he took over the chair position at No Labels Kansas by filing Articles of Incorporation and registration with the IRS of No Labels Kansas Party Inc., a nonprofit company, and issued a call for convention that zero No Labels members attended. He elected himself as chairman, and then filed nominations with the Secretary of State. He said he simply filed paperwork that No Labels failed to do themselves.

When No Labels submitted its petition to become a political party, it listed Glenda Reynolds as its chair. The party’s bylaws state the chair will retain their position until they resign, are removed by two-thirds vote from party leadership or upon their death. The party was recognized an official third party on Jan. 16 after gaining enough signatures.

Van Meteren is a former chair of the Kansas Republican Party and owns the political marketing group Singularis Group.

Two candidates were double-nominated in Kansas

Echo Van Meteren and Francisco would have appeared on the primary ballot as Republican and Democrat respectively, but may have been able to appear on the general election if they lost their primary.

Van Meteren faces Jeff Klemp for the Republican nomination in the 5th District, which is currently held by Sen. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth. Rep. Christina Haswood, D-Lawrence, is challenging Francisco for the nomination in Kansas’s 2nd Senate district and will face Republican David Miller in the general election.

Francisco said she was unaware that someone nominated her under the third party and reaffirmed her commitment to the Democratic party in a press release. Echo Van Meteren didn't confirm or deny that she knew of her husband’s plan in a press release, but instead claimed the Republican Party apparatus had undermined her last campaign and recruited a Republican Primary challenger for the upcoming election.

A short history of No Labels

No Labels is a new party nationally, having just formed for the 2020 election when it considered running a moderate candidate but eventually opted against nominating anyone.

In Kansas, it became the state's second recognized third party in January, but its signature collection process has come into question in the months since. So far two No Labels canvassers have been charged with election forgery for allegedly faking signatures on the petition to certify No Labels.

What are the next steps in the No Labels allegations?

The Secretary of State’s Office said Van Meteren can challenge his office’s rejection of the candidate nomination by requesting a review to the State Objection Board. It also said Van Meteren may have committed the crime of false impersonation as a party officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab referred the events to Attorney General Kris Kobach, but no charges have been announced.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas election officials, No Labels party: GOP operative hijacked name