What's new at the Mu? MassMu to spotlight art educators' work

The five finalists for the 2024 Art Educator of the Year will display their work starting this week at the Massillon Museum.

The Massillon Museum co-sponsored the award with Canton Symphony Orchestra, Canton Museum of Art and Michael and Judi Krew.

The exhibit will run Friday through March 30 in the Massillon Museum's Lower Level Lobby and in a complementary exhibition at the Canton Museum of Art.

The finalists are Brian Robinson, Tuslaw Local Schools; Jill Balderson, Plain Local Schools; Macy McAdams, Massillon City Schools; Matthew J. Ferrell, Massillon City Schools; and Sara Snyder, North Canton City Schools. The winner will receive a $500 check.

Highlights

The winners of both the Art and Music Educator of the Year awards will be announced during the Canton Symphony Orchestra concert on March 23. The awards recognize public, private, and parochial art and music educators in the region served by the Stark County Educational Service Center who have positively impacted their students and communities, and who have shown great dedication to the field of art and music education. Concert tickets are available at www.CantonSymphony.org or by calling the box office at 330-452-2094.

Why you should attend

MassMu guests can enjoy additional exhibitions such as Home Again: The Embodiment of Africa through Art and Fabric (opening March 23); Jerry Kalback, Deadball Series: An Illustrator’s Process; Massillon’s Baseball Pros: An Inning in History; Maria McDonald In Another Life: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Living (through March 17); Precarious Legacies: Exposures of a Fleeting Landscape; Ethiopian Expedition of 1903; First Peoples of North America; The Art and History of the Black Family: Through the Eyes of the 21st-Century African American Child (through March 17); the Immel Circus; Innovators of Massillon; and images and artifacts from the permanent collections.

Details

WHAT – Art Educator of the Year Finalists Exhibition at MassMu

WHEN – March 15–30, 2024

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon

MORE – MassillonMuseum.org or 330-833-4061

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Massillon Museum to spotlight work from art educator of year finalists