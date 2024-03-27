What's the massive construction project in Louisville's Highview neighborhood? What we know

Project: The Belmond Flats

The Belmond will have three types of apartments: two bedrooms, three bedrooms and two bedroom studios, Brent Hackworth, the vice president of Construction and Development for The Highgates Group, said.

Location: 7610 Chelsea Gardens Circle

Description: Phase one of the development of The Belmond Flats in Louisville's Highview neighborhood is completed and its units are occupied or in the process of being occupied, said Brent Hackworth, the vice president of Construction and Development for The Highgates Group.

Once completed, the apartment complex will have a total of 240 units. The second part of the construction, 120 additional apartments to be spread across five buildings, are still under construction, he said.

Hackworth said there will be three types of apartments — two bedrooms, three bedrooms and two bedroom studios. He said rents will range between $1,250 to $2,100.

Among the amenities, Belmond Flats will have a walking trail, a pool, playground, a fitness center inside the clubhouse, a business center and a dog park.

What's being replaced: Hackworth said it used to be an abandoned farm.

Size: Hackworth said the apartments are between 931 square feet to 1,559 square feet.

Developer: The Highgates Group

