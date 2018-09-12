What's the Likelihood That CRISPR Will Cure Cancer?





If you remember back to 10th grade biology, you probably learned that all life can be traced back to the set of instructions encoded in DNA. This molecule found in every living cell contains a very precise story -- the book of life. But over time, and with exposure to certain environmental factors, sometimes mistakes in the code arise; as new cells are created, sometimes the translation of the code doesn't occur with 100 percent accuracy. These mistakes can proliferate and turn into diseases such as cancer.

But what if there were a way to simply edit out the mistakes like you would when typing an email? What if you could just put your cursor over the incorrect letter or word, hit delete, and then type in the correct letter or word? Suddenly your sentence makes sense again and the error has disappeared, almost like it never existed in the first place.

This is the basic concept behind a technology that's been garnering a lot of interest over the past several years. Called CRISPR, which stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat, this genetic editing technology offers hope that one day doctors will be able to easily correct the errors that can crop up in our genetic code, leading to advanced cures for genetic diseases and cancer.

Dr. Hans-Peter Kiem, director of the stem cell and gene therapy program at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, says, "CRISPR technology is essentially scissors that can cut DNA in very precise locations." Although CRISPR is not the only gene editing tool in existence, it's more agile and "practical," he says, than some of the other options. "It's easier to design them and it's a very easy scissor. Imagine you have a big set of scissors that's very difficult to handle. Then you've got a very easy-to-handle, small pair of scissors that can make that cut at that same site very easily." Naturally, if you need to make a precision cut, you'll opt for the more precise scissors, and this is what CRISPR offers scientists, Kiem says.

It's this precision that gives scientists hope that CRISPR technology may offer the answer to a variety of diseases that arise because of mutations in specific genes, because these mutations can effectively be cut out of the DNA code. Corrected genetic code can be inserted in its place and the cell can go on to live and reproduce normally without the genetic mutation that causes the disease.

So far, CRISPR technology has shown a lot of promise in editing embryonic DNA to eliminate genetic diseases. "There's a scientific and medical effort in certain countries where they are using CRISPR to modify fertilized eggs in humans where there may be diseases they may want to correct," says Dr. David Tuveson, director of the cancer center and cancer therapeutics initiative at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in Cold Spring Harbor, New York. Making edits in that initial fertilized egg is relatively easy, allowing it to develop into a healthy organism free of genetic disease. "That cell would give rise to all the rest of the cells," and if the genetic error isn't propagated, the disease doesn't materialize.

In terms of CRISPR being a way to fix genetic diseases like sickle cell anemia and other diseases where the cause is a change in a single base pair, theoretically, CRISPR can already "cure" those diseases with the information we have now. This is an area where Kiem is working and he believes there's much promise that scientists will solve sickle cell anemia in the near future. The problem is that in practical terms, those genetic edits need to be made to every single cell that's involved in the disease process. Delivering that gene editing technology to each individual cell is not something we can reliably do yet.

The picture gets even more complicated when we talk about a disease like cancer, where a genetic mutation in a single cell can give rise to the growth of a tumor which may spread to other parts of the body if left unchecked. "If it were a treatment for cancer, you'd have to deliver the CRISPR technology to all the cells to change [the genetic mutation that caused the cell to become cancerous] back to normal. Not impossible, but it's not something you can readily do today," Tuveson says. "The technology isn't quite at that level yet."