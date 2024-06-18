What's Juneteenth and what's open, closed? Here's what Athens residents need to know

The newest federal holiday falls during the middle of the week this year. Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, including when it is, what will be closed and why we celebrate.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth always falls on June 19. For 2024, it happens to be on a Wednesday.

Stranger things in Georgia: Videodrome in Atlanta is one of the last video rental stores

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

Yes. Juneteenth is a federal holiday and has been since 2021.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Like most federal holidays, you can expect local banks and credit unions to be closed in observance of Juneteenth, so make sure you plan ahead if you need anything from the bank on Wednesday.

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on Juneteenth, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY. Capital One Cafes will remain open.

Are government offices open on Juneteenth?

All Athens-Clarke County Government administrative offices and facilities – including City Hall, the Water Business Office, Satula Avenue Government Building, and Dougherty Street Government Building – will be closed on Juneteenth, according to an Athens news release. Regular operating schedules resume on Thursday.

Juneteenth is on Georgia's list of recognized state holidays.

Will the DMV be open on Juneteenth?

No, the Georgia Department of Driver Services will be closed on Wednesday, June 19. The Georgia DDS has a full list of 2024 closures available at dds.georgia.gov.

Will I get mail on Juneteenth?

You won't get your regular mail delivered on June 19 because the United States Postal Service will not be delivering. However, you may still get deliveries: FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

Priority Mail Express is available 365 days a year, including federal holidays.

Will public transit still be available on Juneteenth?

The bus service and Athens Transit offices will be closed on Juneteenth. They will resume operations on Thursday. For more information, contact the transit department at (706) 613-3432 or go to accgov.com/transit.

Will stores, restaurants close for Juneteenth?

Even though it is a federally-recognized holiday, individual businesses can decide whether they would like to be open Juneteenth. You may want to call local stores or restaurants you're planning on going to and ask if they'll be open.

In Session: Murder charges dropped in 2022 Quacco Road shootout where woman was killed

Will trash still be picked up on Juneteenth?

Athens Solid Waste will suspend compost, garbage, recycling, and leaf & limb collections on Juneteenth. All administrative offices will be closed. Regular Wednesday collections will be picked up on Thursday. Regular Thursday and Friday collections will be picked up on Friday.

Downtown district commercial and residential customers will be picked up on the regular schedule.

The landfill, CHaRM Facility, and materials recycling facility will be closed on Juneteenth. Regular hours will resume on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 706-613-3501 or visit accgov.com/solidwaste.

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday marking slaves in Texas learning in 1865 that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The executive order outlawed slavery in Confederate states beginning Jan. 1, 1863, the midpoint of the Civil War.

The holiday rose to prominence in 2020 amid the nationwide protests about racial inequality after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

Journal & Courier contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Everything you need to know about Juneteenth in Athens