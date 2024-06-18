What's Juneteenth and what's open, closed? Here's what Augusta-area residents need to know

The newest federal holiday falls during the middle of the week this year. Here's everything you need to know about the holiday, including when it is, what will be closed and why we celebrate.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth always falls on June 19. For 2024, it happens to be on a Wednesday.

Is Juneteenth a national holiday?

Yes. Juneteenth is a federal holiday and has been since 2021.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Like most federal holidays, you can expect local banks and credit unions to be closed in observance of Juneteenth, so make sure you plan ahead if you need anything from the bank on Wednesday.

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on Juneteenth, the companies confirmed to USA TODAY. Capital One Cafes will remain open.

Are government offices open on Juneteenth?

Many of Augusta's offices will be closed on Juneteenth. A more detailed news release regarding modified hours of operation and closures will be released on Tuesday. Columbia County offices will remain open with normal business hours.

Juneteenth is on Georgia's list of recognized state holidays.

Will the DMV be open on Juneteenth?

No, the Georgia Department of Driver Services will be closed on Wednesday, June 19. The Georgi DDS has a full list of 2024 closures available at dds.georgia.gov.

Will I get mail on Juneteenth?

You won't get your regular mail delivered on June 19 because the United States Postal Service will not be delivering. However, you may still get deliveries: FedEx and UPS will be open and offering their usual services.

Priority Mail Express is available 365 days a year, including federal holidays.

Will public transit still be available on Juneteenth?

Augusta Transit has confirmed no services or offices will be available on Juneteenth. Columbia County Public Transit will be operating as normal.

Will stores, restaurants close for Juneteenth?

Even though it is a federally recognized holiday, individual businesses can decide whether they would like to be open Juneteenth. You may want to call local stores or restaurants you're planning on going to and ask if they'll be open.

Will trash still be picked up on Juneteenth?

Augusta has confirmed its trash service will still be active on Juneteenth with no delays. Columbia County trash pick up is done through private businesses, so if you live in Columbia County, you will need to contact your provider.

Why do we celebrate Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday marking slaves in Texas learning in 1865 that they had been freed by President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The executive order outlawed slavery in Confederate states beginning Jan. 1, 1863, the midpoint of the Civil War.

The holiday rose to prominence in 2020 amid the nationwide protests about racial inequality after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

