What's the hottest housing market in town? Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Sharonville had a pending offer in less than a week after it was listed for sale in early April, according to the listing agent.

Hi. I'm Randy Tucker, the residential real estate reporter at The Enquirer, and I've been digging into the numbers behind home sales in some of the area's hottest housing markets.

During my research, I discovered that homebuyers who want to live in Sharonville (in Cincinnati’s northern suburbs) want to live there bad. In fact, more than half (57%) of them spent well over asking price to buy a house their last month. If you want to join them, you'll have to act fast.

Homes listed in Sharonville typically have a pending offer in less than a week, which is one of the fastest turnaround times of any housing market in Ohio. That’s according to monthly housing data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage.

Sharonville is attractive to many homebuyers because it's a safe, tidy neighborhood with a lot to do, according to listing agents in the area. It has a quaint, historic downtown with landmark gathering spots, such as The Root Beer Stand, which opened in 1957 and is famous for its footlong cheese coneys and homemade root beer. But the city isn’t stuck in the past. It’s a modern suburb with a strong manufacturing base, including a Ford Motor Co. transmission plant and The Gorilla Glue Co., and is home to the area's busiest meeting venue, the Sharonville Convention Center.

